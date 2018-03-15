The wives of the two eldest Trump sons have wildly different approaches to politics — and it could be tearing the first family apart

news

Lara and Vanessa Trump — the wives of the two eldest sons of President Donald Trump — have divergent approaches to being part of a family that has catapulted into political power.

Vanessa, who is married to Donald Trump Jr., has kept a low profile politically and is rumored to be considering divorce — perhaps due in part to her husband's approach to politics.

Lara, married to Eric Trump, is already an official advisor for Trump's reelection efforts and is emerging as the "public face of Donald Trump's 2020 campaign."

Lara and Vanessa Trump — the wives of the two eldest sons of President Donald Trump — were thrust into the political arena in 2016 when their father-in-law was elected president of the United States.

Neither Vanessa, who is married to Donald Trump Jr., nor Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, have received as much press as Jared Kushner. Kushner, who is married to first daughter Ivanka Trump, is a White House senior advisor.

However, Lara has recently started carving out her own spot in supporting the Trump administration and is emerging as one of the early leaders of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

Meanwhile, Vanessa has kept a low profile since Trump's election. On Wednesday, Page Six reported that there were rumors she and Donald Jr. were considering divorce.

Here's a comparison of the two first daughters-in-law — and how their paths have diverged since Donald Trump's election:

Vanessa was the first to cross paths with the Trump family.

Born in 1977, Vanessa worked as a model and an actress, including a small part in the film "Something's Gotta Give." Donald Jr. wasn't her first famous beau — she made headlines after being spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio at a movie premiere in 1997.

Donald Trump actually introduced the couple in 2003 — twice.

Vanessa told The New York Times in 2006 that Trump had introduced her to his son at a fashion show twice within five minutes. The pair did not hit it off during the awkward interactions.

Six weeks later, they met again at a mutual friend's party. They didn't recognize each other until after an hour-long conversation.

"Then suddenly, something clicked: Wait, you were at that fashion show. Wait, you're 'the one with the retarded dad!' Vanessa blurted out," The Times reported.

Vanessa and Donald Jr. married in 2005 at the Mar-a-Lago Resort.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Kai Madison, in May 2007.

The pair now has five children. The youngest, Chloe, was born in 2014.

Vanessa has long been a common presence on the charity circuit. While Don Jr. spent his early 20s hiding from the spotlight, the pair began to make headlines together more frequently after they married.

Vanessa appeared alongside Donald Jr. as he became more involved in his father's 2016 presidential campaign.

However, Vanessa herself has stayed out of the spotlight. As Don Jr. became increasingly aggressive on social media in recent years, embracing various politically and sometimes factually incorrect memes, Vanessa kept a low profile.

In September 2016, Donald Jr. posted an image comparing supposed terrorists hidden among refugees to poisoned Skittles in a candy bowl. The meme was critiqued by many as both offensive and factually inaccurate.

Around the time of Halloween in 2017, the first son drew criticism after using a photo of his daughter, Chloe, to mock socialism.

Lara showcased a very different reaction to Trump's political rise.

Lara and Eric Trump wed in 2014 at Mar-a-Lago Resort. Jared Kushner was the officiant.

#tbt #FirstDance #WeddingCasts

Kushner reportedly joked to the bride "You are not just gaining a family — you are getting 6 million Twitter followers."

At the time, Lara was working as a producer on the CBS program "Inside Edition." However, she stepped down from the position when Trump was in the home stretch of the 2016 presidential campaign.

"When they’re reporting on your family on the show you work for, it’s a little challenging," Lara told Port City Daily at the time. "We managed to keep everything pretty even-keeled for the duration of this whole thing, but certainly it’s nice to not have to worry about that from day-to-day."

Lara hit the campaign trail to support her father-in-law, targeting female voters — especially in her home state of North Carolina.

"When my father-in-law decided he was running for president, I said to him, ‘Look, this is my home. I know the people in North Carolina, and I want to go down there. You can send me anytime you want,'" Lara said.

While Lara originally said she would likely return to her job after the election, supporting the new president quickly turned into a full-time gig.

Lara appeared on conservative-leaning TV shows such as "Fox and Friends," "Hannity," and "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

By March 2017, Lara had been hired for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

Giles-Parscale, the digital vendor for Trump's 2020 campaign, hired Lara as a senior advisor, the Associated Press reported.

"Lara Trump is quickly becoming the public face of Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign," The News and Observer reported in June 2017.

"I never knew her to say no a single time," Kellyanne Conway told the publication. "'Can you work the phones for fundraising?' 'Can we send you and your colleagues in Women for Trump to the four following states?' 'Will you sit on a bus for hours?' Lara never said no."

In late July 2017, Lara came under fire for starring in "Real News Update," an online series, posted on the president's social media channels, that's intended to highlight pro-Trump news.

"Presidents and lawmakers have used websites and social media platforms for years to promote their achievements, but the 'real news' series goes further, seeking to discredit the mainstream media and advertising what purports to be a reliable alternative," CNN reported.

Real News Update continued to update despite the backlash.

In September, Lara gave birth to her first child, Luke.

However, Lara didn't wait long to return to working on "Real News Update" and appearing on Fox News shows to support the president.

Happy day before Friday

Lara has seemed to comfortably fit into the role of a pro-"Make America Great Again" member of the Trump family.

Vanessa, meanwhile, has mostly avoided political discussion since the election — even as her husband has doubled down on his involvement on social media and campaigned for Trump-backed candidates.

Sources told The New York Post that Donald Jr.'s frequent travels and obsession with politics were contributing to issues in the relationship.

The Trump family's political involvement has impacted Vanessa directly. In February, she was hospitalized as a precaution after opening an envelope filled with white powder.

One source said: "Vanessa is by nature is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now the Trumps are on the world stage. She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder."

Meanwhile, Lara is ready and willing to be the face of the Trump reelection campaign. As 2020 approaches, the first daughter-in-law is likely only going to become a bigger power player in the first family.