There are a handful of Blockbusters remaining in the US, but they're moving closer to the edge of extinction — here's a look inside


For Blockbuster lovers missing the store, and for video-rental virgins, here's what it's like to visit one of the few remaining Blockbusters in the US.

North Pole Blockbuster play

North Pole Blockbuster

(North Pole Blockbuster)

  • Four of the few remaining Blockbusters in the US have already closed in 2018.
  • Now, there are fewer than 10 Blockbuster locations still open in the US.
  • Three of the handful of remaining Blockbuster locations are in Alaska, where long winters and slow WiFi help keep a couple of stores open.

Blockbuster isn't extinct quite yet — but it is getting closer.

While roughly a dozen Blockbusters remained open across the US in 2017, at least four have already closed this year.

Three Blockbusters in Alaksa — long the last frontier for the retailer thanks to long winters and slow WiFi — have been shuttered since January. The most recent closure was the South Anchorage location, which shut its doors for good on April 1.

Now, only three Blockbuster locations remain open, the franchisee who owns all of the remaining Alaska locations told Business Insider. The final three Blockbuster stores in Alaska are located in Anchorage, Soldotna, and Fairbanks.

In January, the last Blockbuster in Texas — located in Edinburg — finally shut its doors, the New York Daily News reported.

Many Americans haven't seen a Blockbuster — much less gone inside — since the company filed for bankruptcy in 2010. For Blockbuster lovers desperately missing the store, and for video-rental virgins raised on Netflix, here's what it's like to visit one of the handful of remaining Blockbusters in the country.

If you drive through Alaska, Blockbuster's iconic blue-and-yellow signs may grab your eye.





You can't miss the distinctive sign.

Tfw 2013 never happened and Blockbuster still exists.

A post shared by $$$Ti'ERi$$$ (@jizziemcguire420) on





This location in Anchorage is still open for business.



And it appears the membership cards haven't changed at all.

THIS.JUST.HAPPENED #oldskool #newreleases #thelastfrontier

A post shared by L A (@plizzerd) on



Inside, everything looks the same, with rows and rows of movies.

be kind, rewind.

A post shared by Katie Grass (@katiegrass) on





On the plus side, Blockbuster is renting DVDs now, so you won't have to rewind the tapes before returning them.





And yes, it has new releases ...



... alongside some older options.

Taking a trip down memory lane #Blockbuster #itdoesexist #somanyoptions

A post shared by Kristin Caldwell (@kace_sunshine) on



Alaska's long, snowy winters make curling up to watch a video rental a tempting proposition.





Until recently, there was even a Blockbuster in North Pole — a small city near Fairbanks, about 1,700 miles south of the geographic North Pole.



The North Pole Blockbuster unfortunately closed in March.



There is a dwindling handful of Blockbusters outside of Alaska.



The Blockbuster in Edinburg, Texas, was apparently the last location in the state before it closed in January.

4/20 time machine!

A post shared by Ian Paul Strack (@daswagen) on



There are a couple left in Washington.

Blockbuster and Chill?

A post shared by JD Groover (@jdgroover) on



Ohmygerrd guys we found the last one! #unicorn #endagered #dontforgettorewindthetape

A post shared by TAUK (@taukband) on





Still, these endangered Blockbusters can't stay open forever.



So if you want to visit the video-rental chain before it goes extinct, you better start preparing for your road trip.



