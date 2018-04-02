There are a handful of Blockbusters remaining in the US, but they're moving closer to the edge of extinction — here's a look inside

For Blockbuster lovers missing the store, and for video-rental virgins, here's what it's like to visit one of the few remaining Blockbusters in the US.
Blockbuster isn't extinct quite yet — but it is getting closer.
While roughly a dozen Blockbusters remained open across the US in 2017, at least four have already closed this year.
Three Blockbusters in Alaksa — long the last frontier for the retailer thanks to long winters and slow WiFi — have been shuttered since January. The most recent closure was the South Anchorage location, which shut its doors for good on April 1.
Now, only three Blockbuster locations remain open, the franchisee who owns all of the remaining Alaska locations told Business Insider. The final three Blockbuster stores in Alaska are located in Anchorage, Soldotna, and Fairbanks.
In January, the last Blockbuster in Texas — located in Edinburg — finally shut its doors, the New York Daily News reported.
Many Americans haven't seen a Blockbuster — much less gone inside — since the company filed for bankruptcy in 2010. For Blockbuster lovers desperately missing the store, and for video-rental virgins raised on Netflix, here's what it's like to visit one of the handful of remaining Blockbusters in the country.
Thanks to a real one who paved the way for home entertainment. Every time you went into these, before going home, you know it was going to be a good time; 6 of the last 9 blockbusters are in Alaska with the other three being 2 in Oregon and 1 in Texas. #respect #blockbuster #sharingalaska #shotoniphone