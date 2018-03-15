There are a handful of remaining Blockbusters in the US, but they're moving closer to the edge of extinction — here's a look inside

For Blockbuster lovers missing the store, and for video-rental virgins, here's what it's like to visit one of the few remaining Blockbusters in the US.
Blockbuster isn't extinct quite yet — but it is getting closer.
While roughly a dozen Blockbusters remained across the US in 2017, at least three have already closed this year.
In January, the last Blockbuster in Texas — located in Edinburg — finally shut its doors, the New York Daily News reported. Two Blockbusters in Alaksa, long the last frontier for the retailer thanks to long winters and slow WiFi, have also been shuttered since January.
Many Americans haven't seen a Blockbuster — much less gone inside — since the company filed for bankruptcy in 2010. For Blockbuster lovers desperately missing the store, and for video-rental virgins raised on Netflix, here's what it's like to visit one of the handful of remaining Blockbusters in the country.
Thanks to a real one who paved the way for home entertainment. Every time you went into these, before going home, you know it was going to be a good time; 6 of the last 9 blockbusters are in Alaska with the other three being 2 in Oregon and 1 in Texas. #respect #blockbuster #sharingalaska #shotoniphone