There's a term for people born in the early 80s who don't feel like a millennial or a Gen X-er — here's everything we know

- Xennials are a 'micro-generation' born between 1977 and 1985.
- This group has also been called the 'Oregon Trail Generation.'
- Xennials may have been hit hardest by the recession, because of a combination of student loan debt, job losses, and other factors.
It's hard not fitting in.
If you feel sort-of-but-not-quite like a millennial, and sort-of-but-not-quite like a Gen X-er, take heart: You might just be a Xennial. That's a term for the "micro-generation" born between 1977 and 1985.
The term was coined in 2014, by Sarah Stankorb in Good Magazine. Recently, people have started talking about Xennials again, with self-proclaimed members of this demographic waxing (read: tweeting) nostalgic about Oregon Trail and flip phones. Merriam-Webster even labeled "xennial" one of its "words we're watching."
Below, Business Insider has outlined the defining characteristics of Xennials, and how they're different from the generations that came before and after them.
Here's the quiz.
