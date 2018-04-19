These are the biggest online shopping destinations in America (AMZN, WMT)

news

Similar Web recently released a study revealing the top online shopping sites in 2018 so far.

Amazon, eBay, and Walmart took the top three spots for online retailers for general merchandise.

Walmart.com and Wish.com saw the most mobile traffic out of the top online shopping sites.

In the beginning of 2018, Amazon continues to lead the way in online shopping — with nearly twice as much traffic as the runner-up, eBay.

A recent study by the digital market intelligence company Similar Web looked at incoming traffic from US shoppers to general merchandise e-commerce sites from both desktop and mobile. The top site for general merchandise, they found, was Amazon, followed by Ebay and Walmart.

Of all the incoming traffic combined, 58% came from mobile. Walmart.com and Wish.com in particular saw the most mobile traffic — 64% and 81% respectively.

These are the top 10 online retailers, according to Similar Web:

10. Sears.com

Average monthly traffic: 26.1 million

Traffic share: 0.8%

9. Wish.com

Average monthly traffic: 38.7 million

Traffic share: 1.1%

8. Kohls.com

Average monthly traffic: 40.4 million

Traffic share: 1.2%

7. Costco.com

Average monthly traffic: 42.1 million

Traffic share: 1.2%

6. Aliexpress.com

Average monthly traffic: 43.3 million

Traffic share: 1.3%

5. Target.com

Average monthly traffic: 117.4 million

Traffic share: 3.4%

4. Etsy.com

Average monthly traffic: 120.4 million

Traffic Share: 3.5%

3. Walmart.com

Average monthly traffic: 339.0 million

Traffic share: 9.8%

2. Ebay.com

Average monthly traffic: 817.6 million

Traffic share: 23.7%

1. Amazon.com

Average monthly traffic: 1.87 billion

Traffic share: 54.1%