These are the most popular food items at Amazon's futuristic, cashierless store, according to Jeff Bezos (AMZN)

Amazon opened Amazon Go, its futuristic, cashierless store, in January.

The store uses cameras and sensors to identify what customers take off shelves. It then charge their credit cards directly.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed the store's top sellers in a letter to shareholders.

Amazon has been operating its cashierless Go stores since late January.

The store features Amazon's "just walk out" technology, which uses sensors and cameras to track what customers take off shelves and out of the store. Located in Seattle, near Amazon's campus, it's seen as the future of brick-and-mortar retail, with complicated technology that's designed to make in-store shopping as seamless and easy as shopping on Amazon.com.

The opening of the store brought a lot of interest from locals, and lines soon formed on opening day.

In a letter to investors, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos spoke with pride about hearing customers call the experience of shopping in the new store "magical."

He also revealed the top-selling items for the small-footprint, convenience-oriented store. Items like coffee and water are popular, as would be expected at a store of this kind.

But it's the prepared food items — chicken banh mi sandwiches, chocolate chip cookies, and pre-cut fruit — that are keeping customers coming back. Gummy bears were another favorite, according to Bezos' letter, as were Amazon's meal kits.

Bezos didn't reveal what the future of the store is, but it's likely it won't stay in Seattle forever.

According to a Recode report from February, new Go stores could open in as many as six new locations in at least two cities in 2018.

Three new locations in Seattle have been identified by the company, according to the Recode report, as well as one in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles location would be a part of The Grove, a 600,000-square-foot outdoor shopping mall, sources told Recode.