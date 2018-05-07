These are the most stressful jobs in 2018

news

It is common to find many people starting off the year with a vow to eliminate stress from their lives. But for some workers, stress is part of the job.

The most stressful jobs in 2018 although may have different faces, they also tend to share a handful of traits.

You may find some workers put life and limb at risk, while others include relentless deadlines and competition.

While stressful isn't typically a positive term, some workers thrive on that condition. Adrenaline junkies and the like might enjoy some of the occupations singled out by CareerCast.com, especially if they crave risk, working in the public eye and interacting with people.

Many high stress jobs involve compounding risk factors, such as dealing with the public and tight deadlines in the case of reporters, or being in constant high-risk environments such as airline pilots.

The most stressful jobs were identified based on 11 factors, including travel, growth potential, deadlines and physical demands, the company said.

Here are 2018 most stressful jobs.