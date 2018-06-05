'This is not your fault': Kate Spade reportedly addressed a suicide note to her daughter

news

The fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday in what authorities reportedly believe was a suicide.

A note was found on a bed near Spade's body that was addressed to her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, TMZ reports.

According to the report, the note said: "Bea — I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!"

A housekeeper found Spade in her home at 850 Park Avenue at about 10:20 a.m., the Associated Press reports, citing law-enforcement officials.

Spade is believed to have hanged herself with a red scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob, according to The New York Times, which said she left behind a note. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:26 a.m., The Times said.

An NYPD source told the New York Post that Spade left a note behind.

"At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told the New York Post.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.

