This man ate Chipotle every day for 3 months while trying 'intermittent fasting' and lost 22 pounds — here's what he looks like now (CMG)

news

A man ate at Chipotle every day for three months — and lost 22 pounds.

The constant Chipotle was part of Tyler Marinelli's intermittent fasting diet, currently one of the trendiest nutrition trends in Silicon Valley.

Marinelli would eat Chipotle chicken and rice during the eight-hour window he allowed himself to consume food, while fasting the other 16 hours of the day.

A Chipotle-based diet helped one man lose 22 pounds in three months.

Tyler Marinelli posted on Reddit this week that, after starting a Chipotle-centric diet of intermittent fasting on New Years Day, he has lost more than 20 pounds and cut his body fat by 8% in three months.

"I dislike cooking and the time constraints of it, so my meals involve no cooking whatsoever," Marinelli wrote in the Reddit post spelling out his diet plan. "Plus, I get to eat Chipotle every single day and still comply with my diet."

There was more to Marinelli's diet plan than simply eating burritos all day, every day. The 26-year-old would only eat in an eight-hour window, fasting for the rest of the day (a diet trend called intermittent fasting). He additionally worked out three days a week.

"I am still going strong in the diet," Marinelli told Business Insider. "The intermittent fasting part is actually perfect for my lifestyle because I never liked eating breakfast and I can easily hold off until 1:00, when I have my first meal."

Marinelli's Chipotle order is pretty pared-down: chicken and rice, or just plain chicken from the fast-casual chain. He didn't eat much beyond Chipotle — just low-calorie options like egg whites, cottage cheese, and almonds.

Marinelli isn't the first person to go on a Chipotle-heavy diet. In 2015, Andrew Hawryluk made headlines after eating Chipotle for 153 days straight — all while maintaining a bodybuilder physique. And, in 2017, Bruce Wayne dined at the same Chipotle for 374 straight days in an effort to set the record for consecutive days on the Chipotle diet.