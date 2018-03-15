Toys R Us fans are lamenting the death of the store — take a look back at what it was like in its heyday

With Toys R Us preparing to close for good in the US, fans are reminiscing about their favorite memories. Take a look back at what it was like in its heyday.
As Toys R Us nears its end, fans of the store are lamenting its demise.
The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September and officially filed for liquidation early Thursday. As a result, Toys R Us will soon close or sell its more than 700 stores across the US.
The store has been saddled with debt since a leveraged buyout in 2005 and struggled to keep up with competitors.
Though many Toys R Us fans were aware of this, they're still heartbroken to see it go.
In 1948 in Washington, DC, Charles Lazarus opened a baby-furniture store that would become the first Toys R Us after expanding into toys in 1957.
In the 1990s, Toys R Us was the biggest toy seller in the US, expanding rapidly as it pushed out smaller chains. But by 1998, things had changed, and Walmart began selling more toys than Toys R Us in the US — a signal of more trouble ahead.
Take a look back at what Toys R Us was like in its heyday:
