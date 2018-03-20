Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Toys R Us owes pregnant women a ton of money — and it's refusing to pay up


Strategy Toys R Us owes pregnant women a ton of money — and it's refusing to pay up

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Toys R Us owes expectant mother Sarah Maiellano $340, and she won't see a penny of it. She isn't the only Toys R Us shopper to see her rewards cash go to waste.

toys r us play

toys r us

(AP)

  • Toys R Us is refusing to pay customers with Babies R Us baby registries their "endless earnings" rewards dollars.
  • The toy chain owes expectant mother Sarah Maiellano $340, and she won't see a penny of it.
  • "I'm incredibly disappointed that Babies R Us has chosen to not honor its promise to registry customers," Maiellano told Business Insider.


Toys R Us owes expectant mother Sarah Maiellano more than $340 in Babies R Us store credit as part of its gift-registry loyalty program called "endless earnings."

But Maiellano — like thousands of other women with Babies R Us registries — won't ever see that money.

Toys R Us pays out endless earnings in the form of a gift card 12 weeks after parents' expected due dates. Maiellano's due date is in May, and Toys R Us said it will stop accepting gift cards in a month as a result of a liquidation.

"I'm incredibly disappointed that Babies R Us has chosen to not honor its promise to registry customers," Maiellano told Business Insider. "I chose Babies R Us — not Amazon or other online retailers which are being blamed for the closure — exclusively for this cashback program."

Toys R Us, which is preparing to close or sell all its US stores, said Tuesday in a court filing that it would stop accepting gift cards on April 19. The company declined to comment further.

That means that any expectant mothers who don't receive — and then spend — their endless earnings gift cards within the next 30 days will lose the value on those cards.

Endless earnings are rewarded based on baby registry spending. Customers earn 5% cash back on the first $300 spent and 10% back on everything over that amount.

Toys R Us refuses to pay out endless earnings immediately

Maiellano said she called Toys R Us' customer service — and waited on hold for two hours — to urge the company to pay out her endless earnings immediately. A customer service representative declined her request.

She said she was shocked by the company's response.

"I expect a major company to communicate with its customers, yet registrants haven't been notified of this disgraceful decision in any way," she said.

Natalia Kane, who is expecting a baby on May 6, says she is also owed money through the endless earnings program. Kane said she called Toys R Us customer service three times — and waited more than 90 minutes on hold each time — to find out whether she will be paid the $215 that Toys R Us owes her.

Like Maiellano, she was told she would not be reimbursed.

"The company made a very generic statement out of the bankruptcy filing that is completely non transparent and leaves many customers in hopes to be reimbursed," Kane said.

Toys R Us is planning to close more than 700 stores as part of a liquidation after disappointing holiday sales thwarted efforts to restructure its business. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.

More on Toys R Us' demise:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy These photos of prison cells around the world show how...bullet
2 Strategy 18 high-paying jobs for people who hate mathbullet
3 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Did Nostradamus really predict JFK's assassination?
Strategy 9 famous predictions by Nostradamus that some people say foresaw the future
Choose from among the cream of the crop.
Strategy The 25 best business schools in America
AtlantaFresh Artisan Creamery is shutting down after Whole Foods canceled a seven-year contract with the company just 14 months into the agreement.
Strategy 'It rips my heart out': Dairy company CEO says Whole Foods killed off his business by abruptly canceling a 7-year contract
The best places to visit include London, Prague, and Bali, according to TripAdvisor.
Strategy The 25 best places to visit around the world this year, according to travelers