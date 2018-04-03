Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Trump says a new report backs up his beef with Amazon's Post Office deal — here's why he's wrong (AMZN)


Strategy Trump says a new report backs up his beef with Amazon's Post Office deal — here's why he's wrong (AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump says a report backs his beef with Amazon — but he isn't quite correct.

Trump is fudging the numbers in his beef with Amazon. play

Trump is fudging the numbers in his beef with Amazon.

(Win McNamee / Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump claimed a "report just came out" that found the Post Office loses roughly $1.47 on every package it delivers for Amazon.
  • However, the author of the report that Trump seems to be citing told Business Insider that this is the wrong interpretation.
  • The report did find that the USPS' current pricing model is "unsustainable," and that adjusting it could cost Amazon $2.6 billion.

President Donald Trump says a report backs his beef with Amazon — but he isn't quite correct.

"The Post Office is losing billions of dollars and the taxpayers are paying for that money because it delivers packages for Amazon at a very below cost," Trump said on Tuesday. "That's not fair to the United States, and it's not fair to out taxpayers, and Amazon has the money to pay the fair rate at the Post Office."

Trump then claimed that a "report just came out" that found the USPS loses roughly $1.47 on every package it delivers for Amazon. He seems to be referring to a 2017 Citi Research report that has frequently been cited by people criticizing Amazon's use of the USPS.

However, according to the author of the report, Trump has the wrong interpretation.

null play

null

(AP/Stephan Savoia)

"We never said Amazon is getting a $1.50 subsidy," Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee told Business Insider on Monday in a discussion of misinterpretations of the report, which actually says the loss per package is roughly $1.46 for the USPS.

Wetherbee continued: "If you read what that number is, it's the total package business is priced below cost. It has nothing to do with Amazon specifically."

The Citi report did find that the USPS' current pricing model is "unsustainable," as the USPS continues to bleed money that it needs to invest in benefits and other things such as new delivery vehicles. The Citi report estimated that a USPS price hike that would put the USPS on more even playing ground with competitors such as FedEx and UPS would cost Amazon $2.6 billion annually.

"Their business has been built, almost, on the back of this pricing model," Wetherbee said.

"Whether they're taking advantage of it or not," Wetherbee continued, "or just being astute players in the market and taking advantage of the cost arbitration, they are the ones who have probably leveraged it the most."

In other words, despite Trump's argument, Amazon is far from the only company that's getting an especially good deal from the USPS as the postal service bleeds cash. However, Amazon is shipping far more packages than other companies — meaning it is also saving much more money.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy Nurses share the 12 funniest things they’ve heard patients saybullet
2 Strategy The 32-year-old who sold his first company for $80 million...bullet
3 Strategy A single high school in India has produced the CEOs of...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Mauna Kea, the highest point in Hawaii.
Strategy The highest point in every US state
President Trump is taking on Amazon's deal with the US Postal Service.
Strategy Trump can't stop ranting about Amazon's US Postal Service deal on Twitter — and there's a $2.6 billion reason why (AMZN)
null
Strategy If you shopped at these 10 stores in the last year, your data might have been stolen
Holly Sears Sullivan, 45, is leading Amazon's HQ2 search.
Strategy One woman is leading Amazon's search for a new headquarters — and her past may reveal important clues about where it will be