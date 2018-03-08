UG students to represent Africa at Unilever global competition

news

Team kool T from Ghana has beaten stiff competition from across Africa to be crowned as the winners of the third Unilever Africa Idea Trophy.

Joanita Fugar, Paul Fordjor & Samuel Van-Segbefia from the University of Ghana will be representing the voice of Africa at the Future Leaders League finals in London, UK.

The group will be competing with 30 teams for a chance to be named Global winners! This year's contest is dubbed The Unilever Future Leaders League.

Winners from the sub-regions competed in South Africa and Ghana got the mandate to represent Africa at the world stage scheduled to be held in April this year.

In an interview with Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa, the team stated "the journey has been a life-changing experience for us. Having this rare privilege to compete against some of the most talented,vibrant and amazing young people across Africa and emerging overall winners just gave us a clue of the vast pool of priceless and revolutionary ideas that can be generated from young minds in Africa We look forward to the global competition in London with all confidence keeping in mind that the sky isn’t the limit and ultimately making our nation Ghana proud".

Our challenge this year was to develop a marketing communication campaign for Lipton taking into consideration key factors such as feasibility, cost effectiveness and scalability of the campaign across Africa. In the global future leaders league where we will be representing Africa and Ghana and competing with 30 countries all over the world, we will be working on Omo, the team expressed.

The competition is an annual event held in distinct phases with the goal of determining which one country would represent the African continent on a global landscape.

The IDEATROPHY Competition is a global business competition aimed at creating an out of classroom learning experience by providing undergraduate students an opportunity to work on real-life business challenges while developing their skills and competencies.