Walmart, Food Lion, and other grocery chains are recalling more than 206 million eggs after a salmonella outbreak (WMT)

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced a recall of 206 million eggs over salmonella-contamination concerns.

Walmart and Food Lion are among the grocery chains affected by the recall.

The FDA says there have been 22 reports of illnesses.

The agency has released a full list of the egg brands included in the recall.

More than 200 million eggs are being recalled for fear that they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday said Rose Acre Farms in Seymour, Indiana, was recalling 206,749,248 eggs. The agency says there have been 22 reports of illnesses.

Food Lion and Walmart are among the grocery chains selling the recalled eggs, which were distributed in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The FDA has a full list of the egg brands affected by the recall.

Symptoms of salmonella food poisoning include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Typically, healthy adults can recover in less than a week, but the infection can be fatal for young children, older people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Eggs are a common carrier of salmonella. The FDA advises people to buy pasteurized eggs and refrigerate them, and to discard cracked or dirty ones.

Eating raw or undercooked eggs is more likely to cause illnesses than eating thoroughly cooked eggs.

Salmonella is responsible for some of the most widespread food-poisoning outbreaks in the US in recent history. In 1985, more than 6,000 people were sickened and nine people died in a salmonella outbreak tied to tainted milk. And an outbreak in 2009 linked to a peanut factory sickened more than 500 people, eight of whom died.