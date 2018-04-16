Walmart, Food Lion, and other grocery chains are recalling more than 206 million eggs after salmonella outbreak (WMT)

news

206 million eggs are being recalled over salmonella contamination concerns.

Walmart and Food Lion are among the grocery chains selling the potentially contaminated eggs.

Twenty-two illnesses due to salmonella have already been reported.

The Food and Drug Administration has released a full list of exactly what eggs have been impacted by the recall.

More than 200 million eggs are being recalled over salmonella contamination fears.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that Seymour, Indiana's Rose Acre Farms is recalling 206,749,248 eggs because they may have been contaminated with salmonella. So far, 22 illnesses have been reported as a result of the salmonella outbreak.

Food Lion and Walmart are among the grocery chains selling the recalled eggs. The eggs were distributed in nine states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The FDA has a full list of exactly which brands of the eggs, which are sold under a number of different names, are being impacted by the recall.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Typically, healthy adults will recover from the infection in less than a week. However, for young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, infections can sometimes be fatal.

Eggs are one of the more common carriers of salmonella. The FDA advises people to buy pasteurized eggs, refrigerate the eggs after purchase, and discard cracked or dirty eggs. Eating raw or undercooked eggs is more likely to cause illnesses than eggs that have been thoroughly cooked.

Salmonella is responsible for some of the most widespread food-poisoning outbreaks in US history. In 1985, more than 6,000 people were sickened and nine people died in a salmonella outbreak tied to tainted milk. In 2009, more than 500 people were sickened and eight died in a salmonella outbreak linked to a peanut factory.