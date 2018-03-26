Walmart is looking to innovate in-store (WMT)

Walmart has filed a number of patents for technologies that would add new in-store tools for both customers and the retailer
The new patents cover a variety of technologies:
These technologies could build a better in-store shopping experience for Walmart, helping it take advantage of its brick-and-mortar network. Offering new and possibly easy ways for consumers to find items and pricing information may make in-store shopping a more attractive experience for Walmart customers. And the technologies’ potential to allow Walmart to adjust and improve the performance of its in-store associates, and keep items stocked, could make the experience even better. Keeping its in-store experience enjoyable and attractive is a key way for Walmart’s brick-and-mortar business to succeed, even as e-commerce grows and Walmart focuses on online sales itself.
The introduction of such technologies may enable Walmart to offer a comparable shopping experience to that of Amazon Go’s cashierless store. The patents Walmart has filed would create a store that better communicates with itself and keeps better track of its own inventory. This type of connection could make it easier to track what products consumers pick out, which would allow it to let consumers bypass physical checkout. This would be no easy feat because Walmart stores are significantly larger than the Amazon Go store, but these patents could lead to technologies that put Walmart on the right path.