Walmart is remodeling 500 stores as part of an $11 billion spending plan — here's how stores will change (WMT)


Walmart is remodeling 500 stores as part of an $11 billion spending plan — here's how stores will change (WMT)

Walmart's biggest share of remodels are in Florida and Texas, where the company is spending a combined $477 million to open 14 new stores and remodel 82 others.

Walmart is remodeling 500 stores and opening 20 new stores as part of an $11 billion spending plan across more than two dozen states, the company told Business Insider.

Shoppers could see the following changes in the remodeled stores: wider aisles, shorter shelving, new signs and flooring, a redesigned electronics department with interactive displays, an updated pharmacy area with a new private consultation room, and additional self-checkouts, as well as other upgrades to the cosmetics, home, hardware, auto, baby, and produce departments.

The biggest share of the remodels will happen in Florida and Texas, where the company is spending a combined $477 million to open 14 new stores and remodel 82 others.

Walmart's spending on new store construction and remodels in other states includes $145 million on 34 stores in California, $94 million on 27 stores in Ohio, $75 million on 14 stores in Virginia, $68 million on 12 stores in New Jersey, and $35 million on 10 stores in Minnesota, among other investments.

In addition to the new stores and remodels, Walmart is expanding a number of other programs that will affect its stores.

The retailer is bringing online grocery pickup to 1,000 additional stores this year, adding pickup towers for online orders to another 500 stores, and expanding Mobile Express Scan & Go, which allows shoppers to scan and pay for items with their smartphones.

The money for all these changes will come out the $11 billion capital expenditure plan that Walmart outlined in October.

"The plan is to continue improving stores and accelerating innovation during the coming year to make shopping faster and easier for our customers," a Walmart spokesman said. "We'll also continue to look for ways to improve our processes to empower our associates to serve customers even better — we'll be people powered and tech enabled, always with our customer's needs in mind."

