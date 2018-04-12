Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Wawa is giving away free, unlimited coffee — here's how to get some


Wawa is giving away free, unlimited coffee — here's how to get some

Wawa is offering free coffee to celebrate its anniversary, which it calls Wawa Day.

Wawa is giving away free, unlimited coffee on Thursday.

The cult-favorite convenience store is offering the free perk to all customers until midnight.

There are no restrictions or limits to the amount of free coffee that customers can consume.

To take advantage of the offer, customers can walk into any Wawa, select any size cup for coffee, and fill the cup as many times as they want with brewed coffee.

The company said it expects to give away more than two million free cups of coffee during the 24-hour promotion.

Wawa is offering the promotion to celebrate what it calls Wawa Day, a holiday to celebrate the anniversary of its founding. Thursday marks Wawa's 54th year in business.

