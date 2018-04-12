Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Wawa quietly rolled out a secret menu — here's how to find it


Strategy Wawa quietly rolled out a secret menu — here's how to find it

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Wawa's secret menu offers a birthday cake smoothie.

Wawa's secret menu offers a birthday cake smoothie. play

Wawa's secret menu offers a birthday cake smoothie.

(Áine Cain/Business Insider)

  • Wawa just rolled out a secret menu that includes a birthday cake smoothie.
  • Customers discovered the menu through a hack on Wawa's ordering tablets.


Wawa has quietly rolled out a secret menu.

The menu can be accessed on Wawa's ordering tablets — but only if customers know where to look.

Here's how to find it:

On Wawa's ordering tablets, click the flying goose on the bottom left corner of the screen.

On Wawa's ordering tablets, click the flying goose on the bottom left corner of the screen. play

On Wawa's ordering tablets, click the flying goose on the bottom left corner of the screen.

(YouTube/Donovan McClellan)


This screen will appear, as the secret menu is about to be revealed. Click "enter here!"

This screen will appear, as the secret menu is about to be revealed. Click "enter here!" play

This screen will appear, as the secret menu is about to be revealed. Click "enter here!"

(YouTube/Donovan McClellan)


Right now, the secret menu offers only a couple of items: a birthday cake smoothie and a birthday cake milkshake.

Right now, the secret menu offers only a couple of items: a birthday cake smoothie and a birthday cake milkshake. play

Right now, the secret menu offers only a couple of items: a birthday cake smoothie and a birthday cake milkshake.

(YouTube/Donovan McClellan)


The birthday cake smoothie costs $4 — and it's a whopping 1,100 calories.

The birthday cake smoothie costs $4 — and it's a whopping 1,100 calories. play

The birthday cake smoothie costs $4 — and it's a whopping 1,100 calories.

(YouTube/Donovan McClellan)

Wawa didn't immediately respond to Business Insider's inquiry about whether more items would be added to the secret menu.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The 20 highest-paying jobs for womenbullet
2 Strategy 17 people who became billionaires with the least amount of workbullet
3 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Real Money grocery shopping at philadelphia Wawa
Strategy Wawa is giving away free, unlimited coffee — here's how to get some
Ditch the awkwardness.
Strategy People hate small talk so much that some hosts have started banning it from their parties
This Florida city came in sixth on the hipster scale.
Strategy The 22 most hipster cities in the world in 2018
The Future of Retail 2018
Strategy Here's where the future of retail is headed in 2018 (TGT, WMT, AMZN)