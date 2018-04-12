Wawa quietly rolled out a secret menu — here's how to find it

news

Wawa just rolled out a secret menu that includes a birthday cake smoothie.

Customers discovered the menu through a hack on Wawa's ordering tablets.



Wawa has quietly rolled out a secret menu.

The menu can be accessed on Wawa's ordering tablets — but only if customers know where to look.

Here's how to find it:

On Wawa's ordering tablets, click the flying goose on the bottom left corner of the screen.

This screen will appear, as the secret menu is about to be revealed. Click "enter here!"

Right now, the secret menu offers only a couple of items: a birthday cake smoothie and a birthday cake milkshake.

The birthday cake smoothie costs $4 — and it's a whopping 1,100 calories.

Wawa didn't immediately respond to Business Insider's inquiry about whether more items would be added to the secret menu.