We visited one of the last Toys R Us stores to open — here's what it looked like


Toys R Us opened a pop-up store in Times Square over the holiday. It ended up being one of the last stores it would ever open.

This Toys R Us store had impressive displays all over.

Toys R Us officially filed papers to liquidate its US business early Thursday.

The company told employees on Wednesday that it would sell or close all of its more than 700 US stores.

We visited Toys R Us' holiday pop-up store in New York City's Times Square last September, shortly after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, to see what the store was like.

At the time, we didn't realize it would be one of the last stores the chain would ever open.

The temporary Toys R Us in Times Square was in the famous Knickerbocker building.

Geoffrey the Giraffe welcomed visitors on opening day.

Walking in, we were immediately struck by how clean the shelves were.

Walking in, we were immediately struck by how clean the shelves were.

Though it was noon on a Tuesday, there was a good number of people shopping — some had children and others didn't, and some clearly were tourists.

Though it was noon on a Tuesday, there was a good number of people shopping — some had children and others didn't, and some clearly were tourists.

We spotted a lot of toys that retailers predicted would be top sellers over the holiday season, like this Imaginext Batman robot. A display model let kids and parents check out the toy before they bought it.

We spotted a lot of toys that retailers predicted would be top sellers over the holiday season, like this Imaginext Batman robot. A display model let kids and parents check out the toy before they bought it.

The store was spread out over three floors. The main floor had "hot toys" and licensed products; the top floor had Lego sets and educational toys for younger kids; and the bottom floor had remote-controlled cars, bikes, and outdoor toys.

The store was spread out over three floors. The main floor had "hot toys" and licensed products; the top floor had Lego sets and educational toys for younger kids; and the bottom floor had remote-controlled cars, bikes, and outdoor toys.

The theme of the pop-up shop was definitely "New York," with display signage that looked like the subway system.

The theme of the pop-up shop was definitely "New York," with display signage that looked like the subway system.

A whole section on the first floor was dedicated to Disney and Star Wars.

A whole section on the first floor was dedicated to Disney and Star Wars.

A giant Geoffrey the Giraffe encouraged visitors to take a selfie.

A giant Geoffrey the Giraffe encouraged visitors to take a selfie.

The store was also dotted with Lego figures like Rey and BB-8 from "Star Wars" and minions from "Despicable Me."

The store was also dotted with Lego figures like Rey and BB-8 from "Star Wars" and minions from "Despicable Me."

Lego also had a special section.

Lego also had a special section.

All of the shelves were fully stocked, without a single gap or misplaced item.

All of the shelves were fully stocked, without a single gap or misplaced item.

The only out-of-place item was this Thomas the Tank Engine toy that a kid left in the middle of the floor just before I walked through.

The only out-of-place item was this Thomas the Tank Engine toy that a kid left in the middle of the floor just before I walked through.

We didn't see a single sale or deal tag, which simplified things in terms of pricing.

We didn't see a single sale or deal tag, which simplified things in terms of pricing.

It was clear this was an in-and-out type of store, without show-stopping experiences like the Ferris wheel inside the former Times Square Toys R Us, which closed in early 2017.

It was clear this was an in-and-out type of store, without show-stopping experiences like the Ferris wheel inside the former Times Square Toys R Us, which closed in early 2017.

Kids were, however, encouraged to interact with the "Magic Mirror."

Kids were, however, encouraged to interact with the "Magic Mirror."

A "Playlab" also had interactive demonstrations for children.

A "Playlab" also had interactive demonstrations for children.

Downstairs, there were some outdoor toys and bikes for children, with a small track for testing.

Downstairs, there were some outdoor toys and bikes for children, with a small track for testing.

The checkout was also the place to pick up orders placed online. There was an area with a register on each floor, clearly in anticipation of the holiday rush.

The checkout was also the place to pick up orders placed online. There was an area with a register on each floor, clearly in anticipation of the holiday rush.

