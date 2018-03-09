Wendy's is slamming McDonald's as a new weapon emerges in the fast-food wars — and it's clear whose burger is better (MCD, WEN)

McDonald's and Wendy's have a beef over fresh beef. Business Insider tried both fresh-beef burgers — and it's clear whose is better.
On Tuesday, McDonald's announced it would swap frozen beef for fresh beef on all of its Quarter Pounders across the US by early May. Roughly 3,500 US locations had already made the switch, which the company said resulted in "hotter, juicer" burgers.
Wendy's, long the fast-food king of fresh-beef burgers, fired back at its rival, posting a string of tweets highlighting the fact that McDonald's didn't say it planned to switch to fresh beef for all its burgers.
Kurt Kane, Wendy's head of concept and marketing, told Business Insider that "you shouldn't have to use a decoder ring to figure out what quality you're going to get" when you order a burger.
Kane also said that having tried one of McDonald's new burgers, he wasn't worried about Wendy's customers ditching the chain for McDonald's new Quarter Pounders.
So we decided to conduct a taste test of our own.
Here's how McDonald's fresh-beef Quarter Pounder matches up against Wendy's Dave's Single, made with fresh — never frozen — beef.
"Those who are seeking a larger burger ... this is what they were looking for," Linda VanGosen, McDonald's vice president of menu innovation, told Business Insider.
"It was hotter, juicier, more flavorful," VanGosen said. "This is addressing what they're looking for."
McDonald's beef prep simply requires slapping the patty on the grill and adding a bit of pepper. One positive of fresh beef: it cooks faster than frozen, which means that the new preparation style isn't going to slow down McDonald's workers.
I hadn't realized how much of a handicap the texture of McDonald's patties were to the chain's hamburgers until I had a fresh-beef burger. While the dryness of the burgers can be ignored on a Big Mac — as other elements take the forefront — the Quarter Pounder is vastly bettered by the beef upgrade.
The closest I can come to describing the distinct McDonald's flavor is to say that the new Quarter Pounder still tastes like McDonald's smells, but a little bit better.
I decided to try the classic quarter-pounder Dave's Single to see. I did a poor job ordering, so I ended up with a very plain burger — just cheese and beef — but, I figured that would allow the natural flavor of the beef to take center stage.
I'm focusing on the patties here — and Wendy's fresh-beef patty reigns supreme. McDonald's is juicier and hotter than its previous attempts, but Wendy's is even juicier and hotter than its rival.
Maybe it's because Wendy's spent decades cracking the fresh-beef code, or maybe it's just because McDonald's needs to maintain its signature fast-food flavor. Whatever the reason, Wendy's is still top dog in the latest fast-food burger battle.