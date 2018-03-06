Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

What the FDA-recommended daily intake of 2,000 calories looks like at every major fast-food chain


  • Published: , Refreshed:

We went to each of these chains to explore what ordering 2,000 calories looks like.

(Hollis Johnson)

  • The FDA suggests eating roughly 2,000 calories a day to sustain energy.
  • Americans tend to consume much more than that on average, and many think processed foods, sugars, and fats that are often present in fast-food is to blame.
  • We grabbed some pretty ordinary meals from major fast-food chains that add up to at least 2,000 calories — and it's pretty surprising how little it takes to reach it.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends an average daily intake of 2,000 calories.

Yet according to data from The Food and Agriculture Organization of the Unitred Nations (FAOSTAT), Americans eat about 3,600 calories daily — a 24% increase from 1961. Healthier, more transparent practices are making their way into the fast-food industry, yet simple awareness isn't always effective.

The Upshot took pictures of 2,000 calories' worth of restaurant food in 2014.

We decided to do our own version and visit 13 fast-food chains to discover what ordering 2,000 calories looks like.

While many of these arrangements look like single meals, each would be all you are recommended to eat in an entire day.

Marina Nazario contributed reporting on a previous version of this article.

Starbucks

Starbucks play

Starbucks

(Hollis Johnson)

Venti white-chocolate mocha, sausage and cheddar classic breakfast sandwich, dark cherry Greek yogurt, salted caramel cake pop, coffee cake. Total calories: 2,030.



McDonald's

McDonald's play

McDonald's

(Hollis Johnson)

Bacon clubhouse crispy-chicken sandwich, large fries, mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, Oreo McFlurry. Total calories: 2,010.



Panera Bread

Panera Bread play

Panera Bread

(Hollis Johnson)

New England clam-chowder bread bowl, chips, chocolate-chip cookie, bottled lemonade. Total calories: 2,160.



Subway

Subway play

Subway

(Hollis Johnson)

Foot-long spicy Italian sub with cheese, a six-inch BLT flatbread with cheese, chips, oatmeal-raisin cookie. Total calories: 2,010.



Shake Shack​

Shake Shack​ play

Shake Shack​

(Hollis Johnson)

Double Shackburger, cheese fries, peanut-butter shake. Total calories: 2,200.



KFC

KFC play

KFC

(Hollis Johnson)

Doublicious sandwich, large popcorn nuggets, large mashed potatoes with gravy, large mac and cheese, large coleslaw. Total calories: 2,940.



Chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-a play

Chick-fil-a

(Hollis Johnson)

Spicy chicken deluxe sandwich, large waffle fries, chicken salad, large vanilla milkshake. Total calories: 2,070.



Taco Bell

Taco Bell play

Taco Bell

(Hollis Johnson)

Beef quesarito, triple-layer nachos, crunchwrap supreme, cheesy fiesta potatoes, spicy tostada, large soda. Total calories: 2,080.



Burger King

Burger King play

Burger King

(Hollis Johnson)

Double Whopper with cheese, large fries, large onion rings, two oatmeal-raisin cookies, large Coke. Total calories: 2,990.



Five Guys

Five Guys play

Five Guys

(Hollis Johnson)

Bacon cheeseburger, large fries. Total calories: 2,230.



Arby's

Arby's play

Arby's

(Hollis Johnson)

Roast turkey ranch and bacon sandwich, large curly fries, ketchup, Horsey sauce, medium chocolate shake. Total calories: 2,010.



Wendy's

play

(Hollis Johnson)

Baconator, spicy chicken nuggets, large fries, small frosty, root beer. Total calories: 2,480.



Chipotle

Chipotle play

Chipotle

(Hollis Johnson)

Steak burrito with white rice, black beans, corn salsa, sour cream, and guacamole, chips and guacamole. Total calories: 2,045.



Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. play

Carl's Jr.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Superstar cheeseburger, onion rings, chocolate shake. Total calories: 2,150.



