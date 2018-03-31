Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

When you're a billionaire, spending $174,349 on an Airbnb-style vacation rental is no big deal — and these pictures prove it's probably worth it


When you're a billionaire, spending $174,349 on an Airbnb-style vacation rental is no big deal — and these pictures prove it's probably worth it

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Airbnb-style luxury villa rentals for the world's richest people cost between $87,000 and $174,000 per week.

You probably won't find these vacation rentals on Airbnb.

You probably won't find these vacation rentals on Airbnb.

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)

  • Airbnb has changed the way many people travel, including billionaires.
  • Renting private villas has become increasingly popular among the world's richest people, according to Nota Bene Global.
  • Airbnb-style luxury villa rentals cost between $87,000 and $174,000 per week.

Airbnb has changed the way many people travel, including billionaires.

Just ask Anthony Lassman, cofounder of London-based, luxury travel- and lifestyle-management company Nota Bene Global. Lassman and his wife Elaine have been offering tailor-made, travel-planning services to the ultra-high net worth crowd since launching Nota Bene in 2005.

"Ten to $20 million is the starting wealth [of our clients]," Lassman told Business Insider. "Some of them I know are worth between $1.5 to $8 billion," he said.

For billionaires, the relative cost of a trip to Bali is like buying a candy bar. But that doesn't mean they're flippant about how they spend their money.

Lassman says his clients "will pay it if they believe it's something very, very, extraordinary."

That's why more than ever, Lassman is putting his millionaire and billionaire clientele into private rented villas — a type of Airbnb for billionaires — noting that the privacy and true relaxation is worth the extremely high prices.

Luxury vacation rentals in destinations like Greece and Italy typically cost between $87,155 to $174,349 per week.

For Lassman, whose company previews all the villas before offering them as an option to his clients, it's all about the quality. "Nobody wants their money to be taken for granted. Nobody wants to feel you're just billing them for huge sums of money without being able to justify it."

Ahead, a look at a few truly stunning, remote villas that you won't find on Airbnb — and that only the super rich can afford to rent out.

Italian Lakes Villa: around $105,847 per week.

Italian Lakes Villa: around $105,847 per week. play

Italian Lakes Villa: around $105,847 per week.

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


The Italian Lakes Villa is located in Tremezzo, Italy near Lake Como.

The Italian Lakes Villa is located in Tremezzo, Italy near Lake Como. play

The Italian Lakes Villa is located in Tremezzo, Italy near Lake Como.

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


Its dining room offers stunning views.

Its dining room offers stunning views. play

Its dining room offers stunning views.

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


A pool in the back yard is surrounded by mountains and the lake.

A pool in the back yard is surrounded by mountains and the lake. play

A pool in the back yard is surrounded by mountains and the lake.

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


Mykonos Villa: around $174,349 per week.

Mykonos Villa: around $174,349 per week. play

Mykonos Villa: around $174,349 per week.

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


This villa is on the Greek island of Mykonos

This villa is on the Greek island of Mykonos play

This villa is on the Greek island of Mykonos

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


Lassman noted the popularity of Greek villa rentals.

Lassman noted the popularity of Greek villa rentals. play

Lassman noted the popularity of Greek villa rentals.

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


"The finest villas, and [most] interest in villa rentals at the moment [are] the Greek Islands. [We rent] the top houses on the Greek islands. [We have] the very best on Mykonos," said Lassman.

"The finest villas, and [most] interest in villa rentals at the moment [are] the Greek Islands. [We rent] the top houses on the Greek islands. [We have] the very best on Mykonos," said Lassman. play

"The finest villas, and [most] interest in villa rentals at the moment [are] the Greek Islands. [We rent] the top houses on the Greek islands. [We have] the very best on Mykonos," said Lassman.

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


Lassman also noted the growing popularity of Mykonos: "Although, Mykonos is becoming a little too trendy and exploited." He's been suggesting his clients visit an entirely private island, or the island of Antiparos.

Mykonos Villa play

Mykonos Villa

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


They also book at the Porto Cheli Villa, located in the Peloponnese for around $105,831 per week.

They also book at the Porto Cheli Villa, located in the Peloponnese for around $105,831 per week. play

They also book at the Porto Cheli Villa, located in the Peloponnese for around $105,831 per week.

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


The Ithaca Villa, located in the Ionian Sea near Greece is around $122,010 per week.

The Ithaca Villa, located in the Ionian Sea near Greece is around $122,010 per week. play

The Ithaca Villa, located in the Ionian Sea near Greece is around $122,010 per week.

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


Tuscan Villa: around $87,155 per week.

play

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


The backyard of the villa is almost as stunning as the front.

The backyard of the villa is almost as stunning as the front. play

The backyard of the villa is almost as stunning as the front.

(Photo courtesy of Nota Bene Global)


