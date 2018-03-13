WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: Everyone who's fled or been fired from the Trump White House

news

Trump's White House has seen a number of high profile departures since the earliest days of the administration.

Rex Tillerson, Gary Cohn, Omarosa Manigault, Hope Hicks, and Steve Bannon are only a few of the people who have left.

Some Trump administration alumni have gone back to their roots, while others have embarked on totally new ventures.



Donald Trump's White House has a doozy of a turnover rate.

NPR reported that 43% of top-level White House positions have seen turnover under Trump, who has had more fluctuation among senior aides than "his four most recent predecessors had after two years."

Some of these top advisers were fired. Other officials decided to leave on their own, for various reasons. For example, top economic adviser Gary Cohn recently announced his intent to resign after failing to convince the president to forgo implementing steel and aluminum tariffs.

Either way, many commentators have pointed out that sieve-like nature of the White House seems to speak to a turbulent environment. That's a characterization which Trump himself has disputed. "There is no Chaos, only great Energy!" he tweeted.

So what happens to the people who leave? What sort of roles have Trump administration alumni been able to pick up once they exit the White House?

It's too early to tell for most recent departures, like Hope Hicks and Cohn. Former officials like Reince Priebus and Dina Powell have returned to their private sector roots. And still others are embarking on totally new ventures.

Here's a look at where all of the White House's high-profile departures are today, from most to least recent departures:

Rex Tillerson just got dumped by Trump

After a rocky tenure, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been booted from Trump's Cabinet.

Observers have pointed out that the ouster occurred one day after Tillerson pointed the finger at Russia for the chemical attack against a Russian double agent in Britain. Trump hasn't released a statement on the attack, and the White House has refused to explicitly blame Russia.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo will step in to helm the State Department, according to the president's statement on Twitter.

It's unclear what Tillerson will get up to next. Before he entered the world of politics, he was CEO of ExxonMobil.

It's not clear what's next for Gary Cohn

Gary Cohn only just announced his resignation from his post as director of the National Economic Council. His departure came after he failed to convince the president to nix his plans for implementing steel and aluminum tariffs.

Cohn hasn't yet given any indication about where he's heading next. That hasn't stopped people from speculating, though.

Bloomberg spoke to a number of business leaders about what Cohn might try his hand at next. Suggestions included teaming up with Elon Musk on SpaceX, building an entirely new business, writing a tell-all, and just relaxing for six months.

Hope Hicks has plenty of time to plan out her next steps

Reports of White House communications director Hope Hicks' imminent departure broke at the end of February 2018. Hicks has long been considered one of Trump's closest confidants.

It's unclear what opportunities Hicks will pursue following her first-time foray into politics.

Industry experts have speculated that she'll have plenty of time to figure out her next steps. The Wrap reported that she may take on a year-long "cooling off" period in order to become a lobbyist. According to Variety, Hicks' involvement in the Rob Porter scandal and the Mueller investigation may prove a stumbling block, but isn't expected to have a major impact on her career.

Rob Porter — who was accused of physical abuse by his two ex-wives — hasn't updated his LinkedIn since leaving the White House

Former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter's February 2018 resignation came in the wake of a firestorm sparked by allegations of physical abuse.

One of his ex-wives, Colbie Holderness, provided the Daily Mail with photos of a black eye she said her then-husband gave her.

Porter's LinkedIn has not been updated since his resignation. It still lists him as serving in the White House role.

Dina Powell went back to Goldman Sachs

Top national security official Dina Powell resigned from the White House in December 2017.

She was subsequently invited to become a senior fellow at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Bloomberg also reported that Powell will return to Goldman Sachs as part of the company's influential management committee. Before she joined the White House team, she was a managing director and partner at the financial institution.

Andrew McCabe was originally supposed to retire in March

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepped down from his role in January 2018. CNN reported he was initially supposed to retire in March, but used his accumulated leave to retire earlier.

It's not clear what McCabe has been up to since leaving his government role.

Omarosa Manigault is on reality TV

Omarosa Manigault left her position as Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the White House in December 2017. A number of dramatic stories describing her firing circulated in the wake of her departure.

But Vanity Fair declared the former Trump staffer to be "one of the most successful Trump exiles yet." She's now on the reality television show "Celebrity Big Brother."

Manigault blasted Trump on the show, and also hinted at an "uncomfortable" White House environment in an appearance on Good Morning America.

Tom Price still has political supporters in Georgia

It's not clear if former Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price has returned to practicing medicine in the wake of his September 2017 dismissal from the Trump administration. He was an Atlanta-based orthopedic surgeon for years before he entered the world of politics.

But a career in politics might still be in the cards for Price.

A New Yorker story found that many of Price's constituents in Georgia still favored the politician, despite revelations that his flights on private and military planes racked up costs of over $1 million.

Sebastian Gorka has a gig on Fox News

Controversial Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka departed the White House in August 2017, in the wake of his ally Steve Bannon's ouster.

Gorka's expertise in the field of national security was widely called into question by academics, Business Insider's Pamela Engel reported.

Still, Gorka has since landed a number of post-White House roles.

He's now a consultant and lecturer at the Heritage Foundation, a national security strategist at Fox News, and a non-resident scholar at the Institute of World Politics.

Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart and planning a comeback

Even after leaving the White House in August 2017, it was widely reported that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon would continue to wield influence over the president through the far-right website Breitbart News. Bannon co-founded the site, and served as its executive chairman.

However, when it was revealed that Bannon had made disparaging remarks about Trump in the book "Fire and Fury," he was ousted from Breitbart in January 2018. Reports indicated that Rebekah Mercer, a right wing donor and longtime Breitbart supporter, had forced him out.

According to a February 2018 GQ profile, Bannon is currently "holed up" in the townhouse that was once Breitbart's Capitol Hill location, studying the Time's Up movement, mulling over US relations with China, Iran, and Turkey, and planning to launch a new political group focused on "the weaponizing of ideas."

Anthony Scaramucci has launched an online media venture

Anthony Scaramucci's brief stint at White House Communications director ended July 31, 2017.

He's gone on to launch a digital venture called the Scaramucci Post.

The Hill reported that Scaramucci has said, "We have no idea what the Scaramucci Post is and neither do you. But, we launched it today and we launched with great fanfare and so we'll have to see how the whole thing unfolds."

The Scaramucci Post's Twitter feed has since focused on the topic of the American opioid epidemic, posting articles on the crisis and interacting with those affected by the issue.

He's also sat in on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" to discuss baseball and politics.

Reince Priebus went back to private practice

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus submitted his resignation in July 2017.

After leaving the Trump administration, Priebus returned to his roots. He became the president and chief strategist for national law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP. Earlier in his career, Priebus had become a partner at the firm in 2006.

Sean Spicer has a book coming out

Sean Spicer's most notable post-White House moment came about when he made a surprise appearance at the Emmy Awards.

After resigning from the role of press secretary in July 2017, Spicer became a visiting lecturer at Harvard University.

He is also working on a book about his time in the administration.

Despite the book deal, high profile cameo, and foray into the Ivy League, the Independent reported that Spicer had trouble landing a long term gig on cable news.

Michael Dubke now sits on the board of two conservative organizations

After serving as the White House Communications Director for three months, Michael Dubke resigned in May 2017.

His LinkedIn profile doesn't mention his White House tenure. His biography on the website of the Black Rock Group, a PR firm which he cofounded, does.

Dubke is still a partner at the Black Rock Group. His biography states that Dubke sits on the board of the Franklin Center for Public Policy Exchange, a news organization with a free market bent. He also sits on the board of the Ripon Society, a conservative public policy organization.

Walter Shaub has become a vocal critic of the Trump administration

Former Office of Government Ethics director Walter Shaub resigned in July 2017, saying that the Trump administration was "close to a laughingstock" and calling for tighter ethics regulations.

Shaub has continued to blast the White House, telling the Guardian that Trump's administration runs the risk of being seen as a "kleptocracy" over perceived conflicts of interest.

Shaub is now the senior director of ethics at the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, which focuses on election law issues.

James Comey is writing a book, and teaching a course at the College of William and Mary

Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017 shook the political world.

Since then, Comey has given a series of lectures at Howard University, a historically black university. He's now slated to teach a course on ethical leadership at the College of William and Mary, his alma mater.

Comey is also publishing a book on the same topic: "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership."

Michael Flynn has accepted a plea deal from special counsel Robert Mueller

Michael Flynn's post-White House career has been a troubled one. The former national security adviser has been at the center of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign, ever since he submitted his resignation in February 2017. On December 1, 2017, he plead guilty to lying to the FBI as part of a plea bargain.

He's since been forced to sell his house to pay for legal bills, the New York Post reported.

Sally Yates became a lecturer at Georgetown Law

Acting attorney general Sally Yates was dismissed in January 2017, after refusing to enact Trump's controversial temporary executive order on refugees and immigration.

USA Today reported that Yates has become a distinguished lecturer at Georgetown Law.

Preet Bharara lectures at NYU and interviews prominent guests on his weekly podcast

In a controversial move, the Trump administration dismissed US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara after he refused to resign.

Bharara had previously been personally asked to stay on by Trump. Then, Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent out a letter demanding he and 45 other US Attorneys resign.

After his termination, Bharara became a distinguished scholar in residence at NYU Law. He's also launched "Stayed Tuned with Preet," a weekly podcast. Some of Bharara's high profile interviews include talks with Adam Schiff, Judd Apatow, and Jeff Flake.

Katie Walsh is an RNC adviser

The former White House deputy chief of staff resigned on March 30, 2017. Katie Walsh took on advisory roles at the Republican National Committee and pro-Trump political group America First Policies.

But Bloomberg reported that her two post-White House roles were put in jeopardy when it was revealed that she was quoted in Michael Wolff's bombshell "Fire and Fury."

America First Policies president Brian Walsh told the Daily Caller that there were no plans to remove Walsh.