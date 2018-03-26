WHO says 500million eggs are needed to create vaccine yearly

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

WHO stated that every year, between 450 million and 500 million eggs are used for immunisation shots.

To produce the needed amount of flu vaccine shots needed globally, 500million eggs are needed yearly.

  • WHO says for global health and production of hundreds of millions of flu vaccines all year long, at least 450 million eggs laid by hens in farms are needed.

  • WHO also disclosed that researchers across the world have been looking for alternative host cell cultures outside the eggs.

You might want to have a second thought before eating another egg knowing fully well that close to 500 million eggs are needed to create immunisation shots for global usage annually.

The World Health Organisation says for global health and production of hundreds of millions of flu vaccines all year long, at least 450 million eggs laid by hens in farms are needed.

Martin Friede, the chief vaccine researcher at WHO in Geneva, stated that every year, between 450 million and 500 million eggs are used for immunisation shots.

More than 90 percent of the world’s flu vaccine is being produced with the help of eggs.

“Scientists rely on products that cannot be bought in supermarkets. The quality they need can only be found in special farms where hens are kept under strictly controlled conditions.

“It’s more expensive than producing your omelette eggs,’’ Friede said.

The WHO scientist also added that the chickens that produces these eggs cannot be eaten because they are unattractively thin and bony.

How the vaccine are been produced

Friede revealed that WHO experts decide which influenza virus variants would dominate the next flu season twice a year.

He said the necessary viruses are then produced by laboratories and send them to vaccine factories, where they are injected into eggs.

Billions of copies of the virus would have matured in the egg after around 10 days of injection into eggs in the allocated farms.

The eggs are then deactivated with heat or chemicals, turning them into harmless but effective vaccines to be given as shots to people globally.

Eggs will definitely continue to play a decisive role in the production of influenza vaccine for the next 20 years,’’ Friede said.

Researchers headache

WHO also disclosed that researchers across the world have been looking for alternative host cell cultures outside the eggs.

The alternative host cells in contention at the moment includes cells from a dog’s kidney tumour and from insects.

The cell culture from the tumour, Friede said, could be reproduced infinitely but the approaches are not yet ready for mass production.

