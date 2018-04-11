Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Whole Foods recalls cheese sold in 6 states for Listeria contamination


Strategy Whole Foods recalls cheese sold in 6 states for Listeria contamination

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The recall affects French Triple Crème cheese sold in nine stores in New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Whole Foods recalled cheese sold in nine states over Listeria concerns. play

Whole Foods recalled cheese sold in nine states over Listeria concerns.

(Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com)

  • Whole Foods recalled French Triple Crème cheese over Listeria concerns.
  • The cheese was sold in nine stores in New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Connecticut, and New Jersey.
  • Whole Foods was notified by a distributor that the cheese may be contaminated following a routine test.


Whole Foods has recalled cheese sold in six states over Listeria concerns.

The recall affects French Triple Crème cheese sold in nine stores in New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Whole Foods was notified that the cheese may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes by a distributor of the product, which found the infectious organisms during a routine test, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Listeria infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.

The affected products were sold in clear plastic wrap as well as branded eight-ounce packages and had sell-by dates from February 15, 2018 to April 3, 2018.

Products that could be contaminated were sold in the following stores:

  • 90 E. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT
  • 222 Main Street, Madison, NJ
  • 701 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ
  • 7245 Lake Street, River Forest, IL
  • 760 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
  • 753 Cerillos Road, Santa Fe, NM
  • 100 Pitt Street, El Paso, TX
  • 501 Bowman Road, Little Rock, AR
  • 11920 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The 20 highest-paying jobs for womenbullet
2 Strategy Science says the difference between a friend and a best...bullet
3 Strategy 17 people who became billionaires with the least amount of workbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Costco perfected a strategy that tech CEOs are now trying to imitate.
Strategy Costco is inspiring tech CEOs like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg in one key way (COST)
Bruce Schroder.
Strategy This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle's struggles — and it already triumphed in one key battle (CMG)
Amazon has an invitation-only club for a small percentage of elite reviewers.
Strategy Amazon has an under-the-radar system that allows sellers to pay for reviews (AMZN)
Paul Ryan, pictured with his family in 2012, lost his own dad as a teenager.
Strategy Paul Ryan says he's retiring to stop being a 'weekend dad' — and it could be a reflection of how parenting is changing in the US