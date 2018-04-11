Whole Foods recalls cheese sold in 6 states for Listeria contamination

news

Whole Foods has recalled cheese sold in six states over Listeria concerns.

The recall affects French Triple Crème cheese sold in nine stores in New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Whole Foods was notified that the cheese may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes by a distributor of the product, which found the infectious organisms during a routine test, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Listeria infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.

The affected products were sold in clear plastic wrap as well as branded eight-ounce packages and had sell-by dates from February 15, 2018 to April 3, 2018.

Products that could be contaminated were sold in the following stores: