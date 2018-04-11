Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle's Space Needle — take a closer look at his desk (ZG)

news

Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff has a rather unique work desk.

Rascoff's treadmill desk allows him to walk and work at the same time.

He's also able to enjoy stunning views from his Seattle office.



Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff has a work desk that's a bit out of the ordinary.

Most office workers find themselves sitting down at work for hours at a time. But Rascoff stays in motion while working at his treadmill desk. He told Business Insider a bit about his desk when we profiled the workspaces of a number of successful CEOs.

"I like to keep moving throughout the day because it keeps me energized," he told Business Insider. "My treadmill desk helps me do that while answering emails and doing other solo tasks. I don't run on it."

Zillow employees can get in on the exercise, too — the Seattle office includes several so-called treadmill meeting rooms.

Rascoff shared photos of his desk with Business Insider:

Rascoff's main screen is flanked by two vertical monitors he uses for social media, especially Twitter.

But he's not just staring at technology all day. Rascoff keeps binoculars at his desk to take in the "stunning views" from his office of the Olympic and Cascade mountain ranges, Puget Sound, the Space Needle, Smith Tower, and Mount Rainier.

"Plus, the city is exploding with development — we've had the most cranes in the sky, around 60 in 2017, for two years in a row — so I like to check out the buildings in progress," he said.

Rascoff also keeps hangers on hand at his desk, just in case he needs to change for a media interview or "transition climates" after traveling to Seattle from his home in Los Angeles. Also dotting his workspace are plaques made by Zillow Group's legal team to celebrate acquisitions, divestitures, and investments.

Another Zillow-specific object Rascoff keeps around is his anniversary sign. "Every employee has a little sign that looks like a real-estate sign on their desks to show how many years they've been with Zillow Group," Rascoff said. "As a founding team member, I currently sport a 12. You get a new sign every year on your anniversary of joining, and we also send out an all-company email on anniversaries so colleagues can congratulate each other."

Rascoff also hangs onto his leadership playbook, which he says seeks to "codify what being a great leader meant at Zillow Group" based on hundreds of employee interviews. "I keep it on my desk as a subtle reminder to lead by its principles: show you care, empower your team, know how to get it done, and communicate," he said.