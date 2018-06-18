Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech 10 popular Ghanaian entertainers that President Akufo-Addo follows on Twitter

10 famous entertainers that Ghana President follow on Twitter play Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo (Photographer: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

 

  • President Akufo-Addo currently follows 337 accounts on Twitter with 709,000 followers and 6,668 tweets since he joined the platform in February 2011.

Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has a soft spot for entertainers and proof is the number of them he follows on Twitter.

play Sarkodie and President Nana Akufo-Addo (GHHeadlines)

The president currently follows 16 entertainers plying their trade in Ghana but 10 are the most popular across Africa and beyond.

play Stonebwoy and Samini (GhanaSongs)

 

The 10 popular entertainers in Ghana who currently enjoy the followership of President Akufo-Addo are Stonebwoy, Yvonne Nelson, R2Bees, Efya, Samini, Shatta Wale, Yvonne Okoro, Joselyn Dumas, Lydia Forson, Sarkodie.

 

Out of the 10 entertainers followed by the Ghanaian president are six music stars namely: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, Efya, and R2Bees.

play Yvonne Nelson and Yvonne Okoro (GistUs)

 

The four other popular entertainers followed by the president are some of the beautiful actresses that include Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Joselyn Dumas and Lydia Forson.

play Joselyn Dumas (Complete Fashion)

 

Others include Killbeatz, Adina Thembi, Tiyumba, Joe Mettle, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, Joey B.

play Lydia Forson (Ghanamediahut)

 

President Akufo-Addo’s soft spot for the entertainers isn’t new as US President, Donald Trump and Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari have, at different points, employed the popularity of entertainment stars to attract public attention.

play R2Bees (EntertainmentGH)

 

President Trump’s meeting with Kanye West left the social media space abuzz for over a week after Kanye made a statement on slavery being a choice.

play Efya (tooXclusive)

President Akufo-Addo currently follows 337 accounts on Twitter with 709,000 followers and 6,668 tweets since he joined the platform in February 2011.

