President Akufo-Addo currently follows 16 entertainers plying their trade in Ghana but 10 are the most popular across Africa and beyond.

President Akufo-Addo currently follows 337 accounts on Twitter with 709,000 followers and 6,668 tweets since he joined the platform in February 2011.

Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has a soft spot for entertainers and proof is the number of them he follows on Twitter.

The 10 popular entertainers in Ghana who currently enjoy the followership of President Akufo-Addo are Stonebwoy, Yvonne Nelson, R2Bees, Efya, Samini, Shatta Wale, Yvonne Okoro, Joselyn Dumas, Lydia Forson, Sarkodie.

Out of the 10 entertainers followed by the Ghanaian president are six music stars namely: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, Efya, and R2Bees.

The four other popular entertainers followed by the president are some of the beautiful actresses that include Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Joselyn Dumas and Lydia Forson.

Others include Killbeatz, Adina Thembi, Tiyumba, Joe Mettle, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, Joey B.

President Akufo-Addo’s soft spot for the entertainers isn’t new as US President, Donald Trump and Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari have, at different points, employed the popularity of entertainment stars to attract public attention.

President Trump’s meeting with Kanye West left the social media space abuzz for over a week after Kanye made a statement on slavery being a choice.

