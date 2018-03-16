10 things in tech you need to know today (AMZN, GOOG)

news

Good morning! Here's the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Internal Amazon documents revealed for the first time how many people are watching Prime Video — and that Amazon's TV shows brought in 5 million people to Prime by early 2017. Amazon has a US audience for its film and TV content of 26 million people.

2. Spotify will take its shares public on April 3. The music streaming company explained its focus on music in a pitch to investors.

3. Here's what it was like to watch the play about the downfall of Travis Kalanick with a load of Uber employees. "Brilliant Jerks" is a new play in London about the past year at Uber.

4. Peter Thiel thinks that bitcoin will be the one cryptocurrency to rule them all. Thiel said he's "long bitcoin, neutral to skeptical on everything else."

5. A record-breaking number of people watched Drake play a video game in the middle of the night. Drake jumped on a Twitch stream Wednesday evening with prominent streamer, "Ninja."

6. Amazon's Japan office was raided by regulators. The Japan Fair Trade Commission accuses Amazon of antitrust violations.

7. A woman who shot her boyfriend in the chest for a YouTube prank has been jailed for manslaughter. Monalisa Perez shot Pedro Ruiz in the chest with a Desert Eagle handgun for a YouTube prank in Halstad, Minnesota, last year.

8. Google Ventures is investing in a startup that lets lots of people use augmented reality together. Blue Vision Labs sees uses of its technology in gaming, navigation, enterprise, and self-driving cars.

9. Google is adding wheelchair-accessible routes to Google Maps for navigating cities. It's launching in a handful of cities including New York, London, and Sydney, before rolling out more widely.

10. Amazon accidentally revealed its next plan for Whole Foods in a job posting. A job post said that it was planning to offer a pickup service for Whole Foods groceries and a "marquee" of other retailers.