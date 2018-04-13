10 things in tech you need to know today (FB, AAPL)

news

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has clarified that racism is not welcome on the platform, after saying racist slurs weren't against the site's rules. Huffman's view is that racist speech qualifies as free speech and the best defence is to argue openly against it.

2. The FTC said Uber's 2016 breach affected more than 20 million users in the US. The FTC announced an expansion of its settlement with the ride-hailing firm, chastising the company for misleading consumers.

3. Many Android manufacturers fail to push out security updates and even pretend the phone's firmware is up-to-date. Two security researchers found what they described as a "patch gap."

4. US police forces around the country have bought GrayKey, software designed to unlock iPhones. That includes later iPhones running iOS 11.

5. Tesla has been booted off the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model X, after the board complained the company violated an agreement not to release information to the public about the incident. Tesla said it would complain to Congress.

6. A US federal judge has ruled that Uber drivers are freelancers, not employees, in the first classification of Uber drivers under federal law. The ruling makes drivers ineligible for benefits such as overtime and minimum wage.

7. Gmail is about to be revamped, with easier access to apps within Gmail, a snooze email option, and smart replies. Google alerted G Suite users about an early access programme for Gmail.

8. Backpage.com's CEO pleaded guilty to money-laundering charges in California, and has promised to co-operate with prosecutors. Carl Ferrer will serve no more than five years in prison.

9. UK lender Zopa is reportedly raising £50 million, with a target valuation of £400 million. The round will serve as pre-IPO funding, according to Sky.

10. US senators have proposed new legislation to protect social media users' data online, after Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by Congress. The proposed law would give users recourse when their data was breached.