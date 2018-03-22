10 things in tech you need to know today (FB, GOOG)

news

1. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has finally apologised for the Cambridge Analytica debacle, and said the firm will foot the cost of auditing thousands of early platform apps to ensure it can't happen again. Zuckerberg also expressed support for tech regulation, saying the question was not whether to do it but "How do you do it?"

2. Arizona police released the first footage showing the moments in the run-up to an Uber self-driving car crashing into a pedestrian. It shows the vehicle operator looking away from the road, and the pedestrian walking across the road.

3. YouTube will ban videos that promote guns and show people how to assemble firearms. Up until now, searching for "how to build a gun" on the site yielded 25 million results, according to Bloomberg.

4. The US' biggest consumer electronics retailer Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones over the next few weeks, as more intelligence officials expressed suspicions over the firm's links to the Chinese government. Best Buy didn't confirm it was worried about national security, but six intelligence chiefs testified in February that they wouldn't recommend using Huawei devices.

5. The main players behind Cambridge Analytica have set up a mysterious new data processing company called Emerdata.Emerdata lists two members from the Trump-backing Mercer family, plus disgraced Cambridge Analytica Alexander Nix as chief executive.

6. Twitter's chief information security officer, Michael Coates, is leaving the firm after three years to cofound a security startup. His interim replacement is Joseph Camilleri.

7. A Siri bug means anyone can ask the virtual assistant to read hidden messages by asking it to read out notifications. The bug means Siri is able to read aloud messages even from encrypted messaging app Signal, according to Mashable.

8. Britain First's website unintentionally links to the pro-diversity 'Goodbye Britain First' Facebook page, after it was banned from Facebook and lost the @OfficialBritainFirst page name. The far-right group has apparently not had time to update its website after its leaders were jailed for hate crimes this month.

9. Amnesty International claims Twitter does not respect women's rights, and is projecting toxic tweets onto the company's San Francisco's headquarters. The charity said the firm had failed to tackle threats of violence and abuse against women online.

10. Pandora is buying audio ad tech firm AdsWizz for $145 million in a cash and stock deal. AdsWizz specialises in helping deliver audio ads to streaming-music services.