Home > Business Insider > Tech >

2 days after raising $502 million, Magic Leap called the cops to say an employee had stolen $1 million (GOOG, MSFT)


Tech 2 days after raising $502 million, Magic Leap called the cops to say an employee had stolen $1 million (GOOG, MSFT)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The $6 billion startup is racing to bring its augmented reality glasses to market, but a series of strange incidents within Magic Leap raise worrisome flags.

Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz play

Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz

(Asa Mathat for Vox Media)

Magic Leap, the secretive Florida startup developing futuristic augmented reality glasses, raised a whopping $502 million in October.

Two days later, it called the cops and told them an employee had stolen over $1 million over a period of 23 months.

The story of the alleged theft, which has never been reported until now and apparently involved an HR manager and a recruiting company, is one of several strange problems that have bedeviled the young company, whose innovative technology is a subject of both fascination and skepticism among industry insiders.

In this exclusive BI Prime report, Business Insider's Kif Leswing and Steven Tweedie uncover the latest sign of turmoil inside the $6 billion startup whose backers include Google and Alibaba.

Click here to read Business Insider Prime's report about how an employee allegedly stole $1 million from Magic Leap.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Putin has touted an 'invincible' nuclear weapon that really exists...bullet
2 Tech Scientists caught the deepest-dwelling fish in the ocean on...bullet
3 Tech Samsung takes the crown back from Apple as a new report claims...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A woman walks in falling snow during a winter nor'easter in New York City on Friday.
Tech The winter storm slamming the East Coast is becoming a 'bomb cyclone' — and the National Weather Service says it could be a life-or-death situation
Chart of the Day
Tech Netflix now spends more on programming than Viacom — and it has Disney in its sights (NFLX, DIS, CMCSA, AAPL, AMZN)
Nest cofounder Matt Rogers introducing the company's new connected home devices last fall.
Tech Amazon will stop selling Nest smart home devices, escalating its war with Google (GOOG, AMZN)
Sheryl Sandberg Lesbians Who Tech
Tech Sheryl Sandberg’s advice to male managers after #MeToo: Workplace equality is much more than stamping out sexual harassment (FB)