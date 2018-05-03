27 more women have accused Charlie Rose of sexual harassment — and some say managers knew

news

After a monthslong investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by the news anchor Charlie Rose, The Washington Post on Thursday reported that 27 more women had come forward with accusations ranging from 1976 to 2017.

Several women told The Post they had reported Rose's behavior to managers, including to at least three at CBS News.

The new allegations, which are similar to ones from eight other women detailed in a separate Post report in November, include groping, inappropriate sexual comments, and appearing nude without consent.

After months of investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Rose — who has hosted shows on CBS News and PBS, including "60 Minutes" — The Washington Post on Thursday detailed the accounts of the additional women.

In a separate Post report in November, eight women accused Rose of sexual misconduct. Business Insider also spoke to former interns who said Rose harassed them. Rose's PBS show has been canceled, and he was fired from CBS News.

The allegations against Rose include groping, lewd phone calls, and appearing nude in front of women without their consent. They range from 1976 to 2017 and echo those reported in November.

Fourteen of the 27 women who spoke to The Post worked with Rose at CBS News, while the other 13 worked with him elsewhere. Several said they reported Rose's behavior to managers, including to three at CBS News.

CBS News denied that it had known about inappropriate behavior by Rose before The Post published its report in November.

One woman told The Post that while she was a research assistant at NBC News' Washington bureau, Rose exposed his penis to her and grabbed her breasts.

"This other personality would come through, and the groping would happen," Joana Matthias told The Post.

A spokeswoman for NBC News declined to comment on the allegation to The Post.

Annmarie Perr told The Post that while she was a news clerk at CBS in 1986, Rose, who was filling in as an anchor on "CBS Morning News," asked her if she liked sex and how often she had sex. Perr said that when she told her manager, they laughed and told her she didn't have to be alone with him anymore.

Corrina Collins, who interned for Rose's PBS show in 2003 when she was 20, said that when she went on a trip with Rose for "60 Minutes II." Collins said that on the plane Rose insisted she drink wine. She said she became drunk and threw up in the bathroom.

She said Rose squeezed her breasts in the car ride from the airport and suggested they work in his hotel room. There, she told The Post, Rose said, "I want you to ride me." Collins said she quickly left.

Collins said that when she got back to New York, she reported Rose's behavior to Yvette Vega, the executive producer of his PBS show. Vega told her that Rose was harmless, Collins said. The Post said Vega did not respond to a request for comment.

Brooks Harris told The Post that Rose took a liking to her in April 2017, when she was 24 and working at CBS News. She said Rose would take her out to lunch at expensive restaurants and offer her jobs.

Chelsea Wei, at the time an executive assistant to the CBS News executive producer Ryan Kadro, told The Post that she warned Kadro about Rose's relationship with Harris. She recalled saying, "I'm telling you in case you have a lawsuit on your hands."

Wei told the newspaper that Kadro did not seem surprised.

Kadro pushed back on Wei's statements to The Post.

"Ms. Wei did not tell me about inappropriate behavior by Charlie Rose towards Ms. Harris at any time," Kadro told the newspaper, adding: "Regarding your question about a 'lawsuit' — I don't believe she used that word."

Harris said that after she took a job on Rose's PBS show, his behavior started to make her more uncomfortable. She told The Post that Rose said he'd hired her because he liked tall women.

Harris also said that Rose once suggested she have sex with a female assistant named Sydney McNeal, who confirmed Rose's remark to The Post and said that working for Rose was "toxic."

Rose said in a statement to The Post: "Your story is unfair and inaccurate."

In a statement to Business Insider, CBS News said it was unable to corroborate many of the accounts in The Post's report.

"Since we terminated Charlie Rose, we've worked to strengthen existing systems to ensure a safe environment where everyone can do their best work," the network said. "Some of the actions we have taken have been reported publicly, some have not. We offer employees discretion and fairness, and we take swift action when we learn of unacceptable behavior. That said, we cannot corroborate or confirm many of the situations described.

"We continue to look for ways to improve our workplace and this period of reflection and action has been important to all of us. We are not done with this process."