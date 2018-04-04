31 celebrities who have publicly supported Donald Trump

news

Since he announced his bid for the presidency in June 2015, Donald Trump steadily accrued the support of a number of celebrities — some of whom are more notable than others.

In the run-up to his 2016 presidential election, Trump earned a variety of endorsements in the entertainment world, from former sports stars like Mike Tyson and Dennis Rodman to musicians like Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.

Most recently, Roseanne Barr has sparked controversy for her vocal support of President Trump (and her promotion of far-right conspiracy theories).

Here are 31 celebrities who have supported President Trump:

Roseanne Barr

Trump's most vocal celebrity supporter of late, Roseanne Barr has a history of tweeting her support of the president.

"4 those who wonder-back in the day when I was called a 'liberal' by journalists, I used to answer-'I'm not a Liberal, I'm a radical' & I still am-I voted Trump 2 shake up the status quo & the staid establishment," Barr tweeted in December.

Jon Voight

In a statement to Breitbart in 2016, the actor said that he supported Donald Trump as the Republican nominee because "he's an answer to our problems." Voight also called Trump "funny, playful, and colorful, but most of all, he is honest."

He added, "He has no bull to sell, and everyone will discover the bull most politicians spew out is for their own causes and benefits."

Before Trump's inauguration in January 2017, Voight said at a Washington D.C. rally of Trump that Abraham Lincoln "is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for the all the people."

Scott Baio

The "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi" star has previously said he likes how Trump communicates. ("He speaks like I speak," he told FoxNews’ Judge Jeanine Pirro.)

In his speech at the RNC in July 2016, Baio said, "We need Donald Trump to fix this. Is Donald Trump a messiah? No, he’s just a man, a man who wants to give back to his country, America, the country that has given him everything.

"Hillary Clinton wants to be president for Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump wants to be president for all of us,” he added. “So, of course, let’s make America great again, but let’s make America, America again."

Gene Simmons

The Kiss member told Rolling Stone in 2016 that Trump is "good for the political system."

He supported Trump's idea to build a wall, saying, "The Pope has said the wall is unkind, but it's interesting that at the Vatican there's a wall. They don't want people on the outside coming into the Vatican."

Though the article largely shows Simmons displaying his approval of Trump, toward the end, Simmons makes his support a little less clear: "Trump is not a politician. He does not need your money, and he will speak his mind, God damn it, whether you like it or not. And he has no problem saying, 'F--- off.' I like that. Even if I disagree."

John Ratzenberger

The "Cheers" and "Toy Story" star announced his support for candidate Trump on Fox News.

"I want us to become self-reliant again ... The only candidate out there is Donald Trump, for me, because he's a builder," he said. "He understands better than anybody that if we lose the people — average age is 58 years old by the way of people that actually know how to build things — once they're gone, they're gone and we don't have anybody comin' up behind them."

Stacey Dash

The "Clueless" star and Fox News contributor has previously voiced her support for Trump, calling him a "great businessman" who "has the Rolodex to get to the people around the world who make the decisions." She also tweeted a photo of herself in front of the White House and said she'd help Trump "take out the squatters ... Bronx-style."

Dash also gave financial support to the Great America PAC, a super PAC that said it was the leading outside group supporting Trump.

Clint Eastwood

The conservative director voiced his support of Trump before the 2016 election, telling Esquire that he appreciated Trump's tendency to "[say] what's on his mind," in a time when "everybody’s getting tired of political correctness."

Ted Nugent

The musician wrote an article for WorldNetDaily in 2016 in which he said that Trump "should be given the Medal of Freedom for speaking his mind in such a bold, honest, and straightforward manner."

He performed in support of Trump at one of the Republican nominee's final campaign stops. Nugent reportedly grabbed his crotch and shouted "I've got your blue state right here, baby!" to the crowd in Sterling Heights, Michigan, a traditionally Democratic state that ended up going red in 2016.

Paul O'Neill

The former Yankee outfielder endorsed Trump by appearing at one of his Florida rallies in March 2016 — much to the chagrin of many Yankee fans, as the New York Daily News reported.

Dean Cain

The ex-Superman initially told The Hollywood Reporter that he was "not a Trump guy," and instead opted for Ted Cruz. However, once Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee, his hand was forced.

"I'm not voting for Bernie Sanders and I'm not voting for Hillary Clinton, so I guess that makes me a Trump guy," he told "Fox & Friends" in May.

Kid Rock

Kid Rock showed his support for the presidential hopeful in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, saying that he's "digging Trump." He also added: "Let the motherf------ business guy run it like a f------ business. And his campaign has been entertaining as s---."

Robert Davi

The actor wrote multiple posts for Breitbart in 2016 praising Trump. In one, he said, "We should thank God that Trump is in this race. The media and the establishment are terrified."

Johnny Damon

The former New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox center fielder endorsed Trump in a New York Daily News interview in March 2016.

"I'm a Trump fan ever since I met him seven or eight years ago," Damon said. "Everything he does, he does first-class."

Loretta Lynn

Country singer Loretta Lynn told a Reuters reporter in January 2016 that "he's the only one who's going to turn this country around."

Bob Knight

The legendary college basketball coach has been a vocal supporter of Trump. He introduced the businessman at Indiana rallies in early 2016, saying that he believes Trump will end up being "one of the four great presidents of the United States."

Jesse James

James, a TV personality and founder of West Coast Choppers, posted a lengthy Facebook message in January 2016 supporting his former "Celebrity Apprentice" boss.

He said:

"Ive met a lot of people in life and I have found it best to form opinions about them by actually meeting them in person. ... What I personally observed is a man that is perfect suited to run this country. ... One thing you know about me is Good or bad I will always tell it like it is. This guy is the Real Deal, and will Make America Great Again."

Dana White

UFC president Dana White spoke in support of Trump at the 2016 RNC, saying, "Let's be honest folks, we need somebody who believes in this country, we need somebody who's proud of this country and who will fight for this country. ... Donald Trump is a fighter and I know he will fight for this country."

Mike Tyson

The former heavyweight-boxing champion endorsed Trump while appearing on HuffPost Live in October 2015. "He should be president of the United States," Tyson said.

Tyson explained that, as a Muslim, his support of Trump didn't waver despite the Republican nominee's proposed ban of Muslim immigrants.

Stephen Baldwin

Baldwin, who was fired by Trump on two different seasons of "The Celebrity Apprentice," said during an interview in 2015 with Don Lemon on an episode of "CNN Tonight" that Trump would make a "great" president "because he's not a politician, and he doesn't care what anybody thinks."

Baldwin in 2016 urged Christian voters to ignore Trump's lewd and aggressive "p---y" comments because he thinks Trump is "really fun" and "a family guy."

Gary Busey

The actor endorsed Trump in 2011, even after being fired from season four of "The Celebrity Apprentice," and offered his praise for the presidential nominee in 2016. "He's a great guy. He's sharp. He's fast," he told Fox411. "He can change the country after the last eight years."

Teresa Giudice

The star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" went on " target="_blank"Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen to say she was "of course" going to vote for Trump in 2016. "I think he's amazing. I think he'll make a great president," she said.

Giudice was also a former contestant on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice."

Dennis Rodman

The retired pro-basketball player tweeted: "@realDonaldTrump has been a great friend for many years. We don't need another politician, we need a businessman like Mr. Trump! Trump 2016."

He was fired from season two of "The Celebrity Apprentice."

Lou Ferrigno

When asked by TMZ for his thoughts on Trump in 2016, the actor and former bodybuilder said, "I hope Donald goes all the way." He was also fired from a season of "The Celebrity Apprentice."

Hulk Hogan

TMZ asked Hogan in 2015 which 2016 Republican presidential candidate he would want to face in the ring, but instead of answering the question, he said he wanted to be Trump's running mate.

Mike Ditka

The retired NFL coach said of Trump, "I think that he has the fire in his belly to make America great again and probably do it the right way," in an interview with the Chicago Tribune in 2015.

Tila Tequila

The model and reality-TV star posted a video on YouTube expressing her support for Trump in October 2015. In July 2016, Tequila went on a racist Twitter rant that reiterated her support for the Republican nominee.

Terrell Owens

The retired NFL wide receiver in 2015 told TMZ Sports, "This may be what the country needs and Trump ... He's a guy who won't put up with B.S. and has what it takes to change how government is run." He appeared on the most recent season of "The Celebrity Apprentice."

Wayne Newton

The Las Vegas entertainer announced his support for Trump on "Fox & Friends" during the Republican primaries. "I love Donald, and he would make a great president," he said.

Willie Robertson

The businessman and star of A&E's "Duck Dynasty" supported Trump at a rally in Oklahoma in 2015, where he was invited onstage. He officially announced his endorsement in January 2016 and spoke at the RNC in July.

Antonio Sabato Jr.

The reality TV star and former Calvin Klein model also spoke at the 2016 RNC. "Trump is for unity," Sabato Jr. said in his speech.

"Donald Trump believes in one America with liberty and justice for all," he continued. "Having secure borders, protecting our citizens — none of this is hateful. This is the responsibility of the government, and it's the right thing to do. Donald Trump will get it done and put us back on the right track."

Ivana Trump

The socialite held a luncheon in support of her ex-husband. A New York Times story in September said that Trump's ex-wife has "issued unequivocal support for her former husband."

In January, she defended President Trump's vulgar comments on immigration from African nations by saying that Trump is "definitely not racist."