35,000 people watched all 331 episodes of 'ER' in just 2 months after they went up on Hulu

There are some serious "ER" fans among Hulu subscribers.

At its annual Upfront presentation on Wednesday, Hulu said it had surpassed 20 million US subscribers, and the streaming service also dished out some oddly impressive data on the viewing habits of its subscribers.

Hulu CMO Kelly Campbell shared that 35,000 Hulu subscribers watched all 331 episodes of the NBC medical drama "ER" in just 2 months — at a rate of 5 episodes per day — after it debuted on Hulu in January.

Campbell also said that "thousands" of customers watched every episode of "Law and Order: SVU" in 4 months, which would mean they were watching 100 episodes of "SVU" a month, or over three episodes per day over four months.

Campbell added that "South Park" was the service's most-watched show of 2017, as subscribers watched 135 million hours of the animated comedy last year. "South Park" re-upped its partnership with Hulu in 2015 for a 5-year, $192 million deal, and it appears to have paid off for the streaming service.

Though Hulu has touted its originals like "The Handmaid's Tale," which it renewed for a third season, these stats show that Hulu subscribers love its back catalog of TV.

In addition to surpassing 20 million subscribers, Hulu said that it had grown total audience engagement on its platform by more than 60%.