7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

No plans this weekend? It's cold pretty much everywhere despite being April, so you still have an excuse to stay inside and watch movies all weekend.

To make your decisions on what to binge-watch easier, every week we look through Netflix's movie selection and highlight seven movies worth watching.

We select a few that have come onto the service recently and mix in a couple of favorites from the catalog you might have missed. We also provide the Netflix synopsis and the Rotten Tomatoes score.

From Christopher Nolan's magician thriller "The Prestige" to the raunchy and weird female-led comedy "Bachelorette," these are awesome movies on Netflix that you can watch over the weekend.

Here are 7 movies on Netflix you should definitely check out:

"Cold Mountain" (2003)

Netflix description: This drama follows a wounded Civil War soldier making the long journey home, while his faraway love fights for survival on her deceased father's farm.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77%

Looking for a movie that captures the brutality of the Civil War but also tells a love story? Look no further than "Cold Mountain," which stars Nicole Kidman, Jude Law, and Renée Zellweger, who won an Oscar for her supporting role.

"I Love You, Man" (2009)

Netflix description: A recently engaged guy who lacks a best man for his pending nuptials hunts for a candidate with wedding-party potential.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74%

The premise of "I Love You, Man" is a bit simple and drab, and much of the plot feels like a cliche romantic comedy, but it's dangerously rewatchable thanks to comedic geniuses Jason Segel and Paul Rudd.

"Moonrise Kingdom" (2012)

Netflix description: This quirky drama follows the frantic search that ensues in a small New England town when two 12-year-olds fall in love and run away together.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86%

"Moonrise Kingdom" is colorful, quirky, and pretty much every other word that has already been used to describe a Wes Anderson movie. It captures the feeling of being a kid without a condescending viewpoint of the characters.

"Bachelorette" (2012)

Netflix description: When a single overachiever learns a girl she teased in high school is getting married before her, she swallows her pride to serve as maid of honor.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 56%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 34%

It's officially wedding season, so it's the perfect time to watch "Bachelorette." Like 2011's "Bridesmaids," it's whip-smart but not afraid to get nasty. And it proves that Kirsten Dunst has serious comedy chops.

"The Prestige" (2006)

Netflix description: Desperate to reveal each other's secrets, two rival magicians begin to perform increasingly risky tricks — which soon turn deadly.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92%

When "The Prestige" came out in 2006, director Christoper Nolan wasn't the household name he's become, but it certainly proved that he had skills beyond directing a well-crafted and dramatic Batman movie. While the twist ending in this star-studded thriller isn't as surprising as it was 12 years ago, the performances from Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, and David Bowie are still make it worth revisiting.

"Mulan" (1998)

Netflix description: Disney brings an ancient legend to life in this animated tale of a tomboy who disguises herself as a man so she can fight with the Chinese Army.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85%

The colorfully and beautifully animated "Mulan" is one of the more serious animated Disney films, as it explores themes of family, honor, and war. It also stars a woman who isn't just there to be a romantic interest, so it's the perfect Disney movie to watch in 2018.

"Michael Clayton" (2007)

Netflix description: A law firm brings in its "fixer" after a lawyer has a breakdown while representing a chemical company that he knows is guilty of a class action suit.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69%

This Oscar nominee was one of the best movies of 2007, which was a banner year for film. The premise makes it sound boring, but its made great by its visuals which are just as stunning as the performances, especially Tilda Swinton's. Swinton won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role.