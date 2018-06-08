7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

news

Disney's big Netflix deal is still in effect, which means all the wonders of the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to the streaming service after their theatrical runs.

This week, "Thor: Ragnarok" has become available for you to watch at your heart's content — but it's not the only great movie in Netflix's catalog.

Every week, we comb through Netflix's selection to find you a handful of movies to watch over the weekend.

We select a few that have come onto the service within the past week and mix in a couple of old favorites you might have missed.

From "Thor: Ragnarok" to Alfonso Cuarón's coming-of-age story "Y Tu Mamá También," these are some awesome movies on Netflix that you can watch over the weekend.

Here are seven movies on Netflix you should definitely check out or revisit (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores and why you should watch):

"Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)

Netflix description: To save Asgard from a bloodthirsty goddess of death, the mighty Thor will have to battle his way to freedom and find a way back home.

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 87%

If I could, I would just list "Thor: Ragnarok" seven times this week.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is a masterpiece of action and comedy filmmaking, and essentially created its own genre. It offers a fresh and absurd take on an overdone, often-dull genre. It was one of the highlights of 2017, and one of the best, most original films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Se7en" (1995)

Netflix description: A seasoned homicide detective and his new partner are on a desperate hunt for a killer whose gruesome crimes are based on the Seven Deadly Sins.

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 95%

"Se7en" was the movie that proved David Fincher was on his way to becoming one of the greatest modern directors. It's a bit slow at times, and in hindsight might strange to watch given the accusations of sexual misconduct against the film's stars (Morgan Freeman and Kevin Spacey), but it's still one of the best dramas from the 90s.

"Heat" (1995)

Netflix description: As a detective and a thief face off, they learn how much they need each other — and that the line between cop and criminal isn't always well-defined.

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 94%

This crime thriller is a bit lengthy, but it stands the test of time for its tight writing, unforgettable direction from Michael Mann, and its stunning performances from Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

"Y Tu Mamá También" (2001)

Netflix description: When rich teens Tenoch and Julio meet the alluring, older Luisa, they try to impress her with stories of a road trip, then convince her to join them.

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 88%

"Y Tu Mamá También" got director Alfonso Cuarón where he is today, directing some great movies from "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" to "Gravity." It's a sweet, funny, but very sensual road trip movie, and you'll recognize a very young Diego Luna from "Rogue One."

"Mulan" (1998)

Netflix description: Disney brings an ancient legend to life in this animated tale of a tomboy who disguises herself as a man so she can fight with the Chinese Army.

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 85%

Szechuan sauce aside, "Mulan" is a great movie. It's funny, explores themes of family and honor with stunning animation, and has catchy songs that will make you nostalgic for this era of Disney animation.

"Burn After Reading" (2008)

Netflix description: In this tale of poorly executed espionage, an ousted CIA official loses his memoir to moronic gym employees, who use it to try to turn a profit.

Critic score: 79%

Audience score: 64%

While this isn't the Coen Brothers at their best, "Burn After Reading" is still a hilarious thriller with memorable performances from Brad Pitt, Richard Jenkins, George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, and Frances McDormand that makes it worth revisiting. There's a lot that you've probably forgotten if it's been awhile, like Brad Pitt dancing in his red trainer uniform.

"The Departed" (2006)

Netflix description: To take down Boston's Irish Mafia, the police send in one of their own men to infiltrate it, not realizing the syndicate has done the same thing.

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 94%

"The Departed" is a career best for most involved, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg, Matt Damon, and Martin Scorsese. It's long, but it's a well-crafted gangster movie that gives an insightful look into life as an undercover cop.