A big shift happened in the market for electric cars last year and it says a lot about the kinds of cars Americans want


The electric car market now offers consumers more options than ever before.

A report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance tallied the number of battery-powered, plug-in hybrid, and fuel cell vehicle models that have been available in the US and Canada for the past nine years and found that more and more car makers are creating electric cars. This chart by Statista shows just how much the electric car market has grown in the US: Consumers can now choose from 54 different electric car models, while in 2008, only four were available for purchase.

The number of car models with electric batteries, such as the Tesla Model S, continues to grow. But the biggest increase has been the availability of plug-in hybrid vehicles, which now account for the largest category of electric vehicles in North America.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)
