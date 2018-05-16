A new Captain America viral meme is here to make you think about your bad decisions

news

A Captain America meme has gone viral this week based on a clip from "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in which Captain America delivers a PSA to high school students in detention.

The meme generally begins with "So, you..." and mentions a bad decision someone has made that Captain America is about to talk you through.

"Homecoming" was released almost a year ago, so it's strange that it's only now going viral.

The meme is based on a "Homecoming" clip in which Captain America delivers a PSA to high school students in detention (Cap doesn't actually show up; it's just a video shown to the students).

Even though "Homecoming" was released nearly a year ago, the meme is only now gaining popularity on Twitter. The meme is an image of Captain America sitting in a backwards chair about to give students a life lesson on the choices they make. It usually begins with "So, you..." and then mentions a bad decision.

Some Twitter users have even crossed the meme with other popular memes, such as the "Is this a pigeon?" meme, this week's "yanny vs. laurel" viral sensation, and the "I don't feel so good" meme based on another Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, "Avengers: Infinity War."

Others were topical for different reasons, and poked fun at everything from the NBA semi-finals to "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Check out some of the funniest examples below: