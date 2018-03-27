Home > Business Insider > Tech >

A San Francisco Uber is stuck on stairs after driving down a pedestrian walkway outside


The car, a white Toyota Camry, got stuck around 1:23 p.m. PT, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The car was driven by a human at the time of the accident, according to an employee at Safeway.

People at Safeway called a tow-truck to come and move the car shortly after the accident, but it had not yet been freed 30 minutes into the ordeal.

A spokeswoman for the SFPD said that the driver was able to exit the car uninjured. She said she didn't think that any passengers were in the car at the time.

By 3:00 p.m. PT, the car was removed from the stairs, though it was not immediately clear whether or not it had been towed.

The most significant damageappears to have been to a public trash can that got hit as the car was removed from the stairs.

A photo of the stuck car was first captured by the local news outlet KRON4:

Here's what it was like on the scene:

People gather around the Uber car after it was moved from the stairs. play

People gather around the Uber car after it was moved from the stairs.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)

A public trash can was pushed knocked out of place when the car was removed from the stairs. play

A public trash can was pushed knocked out of place when the car was removed from the stairs.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)
