Home > Business Insider > Tech >

A scientist says he's invented a replacement for plastic water bottles that fully decomposes in 3 weeks


Tech A scientist says he's invented a replacement for plastic water bottles that fully decomposes in 3 weeks

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Choose Water bottle, developed by James Longcroft, is made up of recycled paper pulp and natural materials that can supposedly decompose within three weeks. Plastic usually takes centuries to break down.

Choose Water's single-use bottles can purportedly decompose within weeks. play

Choose Water's single-use bottles can purportedly decompose within weeks.

(Evening Standard)

  • Choose Water's "plastic-less" bottle is made of recycled and natural materials which can purportedly decompose within three weeks.
  • British inventor James Longcroft hopes this will replace single-use plastic bottles and help save oceans from plastic waste.


A British scientist claims to have invented a plastic-free, single-use water bottle that can decompose within three weeks.

The Choose Water bottle, developed by James Longcroft, aims to replace plastic bottles and help save the world's oceans from plastic waste.

The outer lining of the bottle is made out of recycled paper donated by businesses, while the waterproof inner lining is made with a composite material Longcroft has developed himself.

All the constituents of the bottle can fully decompose within three weeks when left in water or landfill, and can be eaten by sea creatures, the company told Business Insider in a statement.

The steel cap on the bottle will also rust and fully decompose in about a year, Longcroft told the Evening Standard.

Plastic usually takes hundreds of years to break down.

What Longcroft's bottle would look like while decomposing. play

What Longcroft's bottle would look like while decomposing.

(Evening Standard)

Longcroft, who lives in Scotland, is still waiting for patents and started crowdfunding for the bottle on Monday. He has set a goal of £25,000 ($34,000), of which he has raised about £8,000 ($11,000) so far.

He hopes to see the bottles available in stores by the end of the year, and that they will be sold for about 85p and 90p (about $1.2) so that they become a viable alternative to plastic, according to The Times.

There are at least 50 million metric tonnes (55 US tons, or 50,000 kg) of plastic in the world's oceans, EcoWatch reported. An emaciated whale washed up in Spain earlier this year with 29 kg of human trash, including plastic bottles and cans, lodged in its stomach.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Apple pops after beating Wall Street expectations — and it plans to...bullet
2 Tech Bill Gates thinks a coming disease could kill 30 million people...bullet
3 Tech This is the one vitamin you should take if you want to remember...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

ecstasypill
Tech MDMA can help people who suffer from PTSD, according to new research — and it could be approved by 2021
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel
Tech Snapchat users hate the redesign so much, it could have turned away millions of users (SNAP)
A May Day rally in central Moscow, Russia on May 1, 2018.
Tech Far-right protesters and leftists around the world hit the streets for May Day — take a look at the dramatic protests
tinder dating app
Tech Tinder's parent company hits Facebook below the belt and calls its new dating product 'great for US/Russia relationships' (FB)