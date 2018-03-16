A woman lost her injury payout after she was caught posting runs on fitness app Endomondo

news

The unnamed woman in Denmark lost large annual payouts after data seemed to show she wasn't as badly hurt as she claimed.

She had payments of $33,000 (£24,000) a year stopped on the grounds of Endomondo data.

The payments were later reinstated, but at a much lower level.



A woman had her injury payouts slashed after her insurance company noticed that she's been posting working records online with fitness app Endomondo.

The woman, who wasn't named, lives in Denmark and was punished by the insurance company AP Pension when they noticed the data she was sharing.

According to a Danish trade union, which is publicizing the case, the woman had been claiming payments of around 200,000 Danish krone ($33,000 or £24,000) since a whiplash injury in 2008.

The 3F union described the case on its website, saying that investigators used online Endomondo records to assert that she was not actually unable to work.

It also drew on other online postings and photographs to build a fraud case against her.

According to 3F, the company withdrew the payments entirely at first, but was later forced to reinstate them at a reduced rate.

The union warned its members to be careful with their personal data, which could be used against them in ways they do no expect.