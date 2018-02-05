Accra to host the Africa Fintech Summit 2018

news

The first edition of the Africa FinTech Summit (AFS) will be held in Accra, the capital of Ghana on August 16th and 17th, 2018.

The Summit will bring together over 300 prequalified decision makers, influential, disruptive and innovative technology and financial services companies that are redefining financial services across all areas of Fintech in Africa.

This year’s Africa FinTech Summit is aimed at extensively looking into the future of the continent’s FinTech space; whether disruptive technologies will change the future of finance in Africa, or not; lending, payments, big data, crypto, block chain, InsureTech, robo-advice; and we’ll also be covering bank-FinTech collaboration, the Bank’s corporate VCs and much more.

The summit is hosted by Westlion, a leading multinational business facilitation firm which provides deal flow platforms across multiple industries in Africa together with their strategic global partners.

According to Paul Frimpong, CEO of Westlion “Africa’s FinTech ecosystem and industry is undergoing an accelerated progress over the last decade. However, the progress of the FinTech ecosystem is not uninhibited, with industry players facing a number of challenges.

This is why we formed these strategic partnerships with African Governments and the private industry stakeholders to create this Summit. The dialogue will give a broader understanding of the continent’s ecosystem, whiles highlighting on the opportunities and future threats of a thriving industry”

The summit will attract leading Venture Capital and Private Equity firms which are investing heavily in Africa’s Fintech ecosystem.

The summit will also feature the 1st Africa Smart Fintech Awards where leading firms and individuals in the FinTech ecosystem will be awarded. For more information, visit www.westliongroup.com