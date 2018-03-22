Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Actor Bill Murray writes op-ed comparing Parkland shooting activists to the students who helped end the Vietnam War


"It was the students who made all the news, and that noise started, and then the movement wouldn't stop," Bill Murray wrote in an NBC News op-ed.

  • Actor Bill Murray wrote an op-ed for NBC News Think comparing the student activists of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting to the student protestors who helped end the Vietnam War.
  • Murray also compared the difficulties of ending the Vietnam War to the challenges presented by gun-control reform.

In an op-ed written for NBC News Think on Thursday, actor Bill Murray compared the student activists that arose from the Parkland, Florida, school shooting to the student protestors who played a part in bringing an end to the Vietnam War in the 1970s.

"I was thinking, looking at the kids in Parkland, Florida who have started these anti-gun protests, that it really was the students that began the end of the Vietnam War," Murray wrote. "It was the students who made all the news, and that noise started, and then the movement wouldn't stop. I think, maybe, this noise that those students in Florida are making — here, today — will do something of the same nature."

Murray continued the analogy by comparing the difficulties of ending the Vietnam War to the challenges presented by gun-control reform.

"Ending the Vietnam war was not a simple thing, either: You had to make sure that all our people were safe; we had to make sure that they were as safe as you could be," he wrote. "And, you might remember, people thought it was going to be the end of the world if we lost Vietnam. But that war had to stop."

Earlier this month, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, led a nationwide walkout in protest of gun violence and legislative inaction on gun control.

Several of the Parkland students appeared on the cover of Time magazine this week, following weeks of promoting gun-control reform and making various other media appearances.

Read Murray's entire op-ed over at NBC News.

