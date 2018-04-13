Home > Business Insider > Tech >

After a major 'Fortnite' outage, players are getting these free goodies


The team at Epic Games is really sorry about that major "Fortnite" outage, and it wants to reward your patience with some free stuff.

Some of the free stuff Epic Games is giving away as an apology to players for an extended offline issue.

Some of the free stuff Epic Games is giving away as an apology to players for an extended offline issue.

(Epic Games)

  • The world's most popular game, "Fortnite," was offline from Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon.
  • Tens of millions of players were unable to access the insanely popular game for nearly 24 hours.
  • As an apology, Epic Games is giving out a some free stuff to players of the game's "Battle Royale" and "Save the World" modes.


The folks behind "Fortnite" are real sorry their game was offline for nearly 24 hours this week, from Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon, and they're giving away free stuff as a means of making up for it.

For fans of the winner-take-all Battle Royale mode — the part of "Fortnite" that has exploded in popularity this year — there's a "Back Bling" gift available in the game's storefront for free. For fans of the game's "Save the World" mode — the tower defense-style foundation of "Fortnite" — there's a "Troll Stash Llama" waiting in the loot tab this weekend.

In addition to that stuff, Epic Games is planning to give out a pack of "Battle Stars" to Battle Royale players, and "Seasonal Gold" to Save the World players. All of this is free, intended as a make nice from the unplanned "Fortnite" outage this week.

(Epic Games)

Perhaps most importantly of all is a small note attached to Epic's mea culpa: There will be additional downtime for the game next week. That downtime will come alongside a planned update for the game, and the Battle Stars/Seasonal Gold will arrive alongside that update.

So: Beware! "Fortnite" will go offline again once more this coming week, though this one's planned and unlikely to last anywhere near as long as this week's accidental outage.

