All 30 Steven Spielberg movies, ranked by how much money they made at the US box office

It's hard to argue with filmmaker Steven Spielberg's impact on cinema.

His films span decades and genres, from sci-fi classics to historical dramas. It's fitting that his upcoming film, "Ready Player One," deals with so much nostalgia. Spielberg is responsible for many of our greatest films, from "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" to "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

But which ones performed the best at the box office?

We looked back on the prolific director's filmography, and ranked all of his films based on their domestic box office gross, adjusted for inflation (via Box Office Mojo).

Below is every Steven Spielberg film ranked based on adjusted domestic box office:

30. "The Sugarland Express" (1974)

Domestic gross: $7.5 million

Adjusted for inflation: $37.7 million

29. "Empire of the Sun" (1987)

Domestic gross: $22.2 million

Adjusted for inflation: $48.4 million

28. "The BFG" (2016)

Domestic gross: $55.5 million

Adjusted for inflation: $57.3 million

Original worldwide gross: $183.3 million

27. "Munich" (2005)

Domestic gross: $47.4 million

Adjusted for inflation: $60.2 million

Original worldwide gross: $130.4 million

26. "Amistad" (1997)

Domestic gross: $44.2 million

Adjusted for inflation: $67.2 million

25. "Bridge of Spies" (2015)

Domestic gross: $72.3 million

Adjusted for inflation: $75.6 million

Original worldwide gross: $165.5 million

24. "The Post" (2017)

Domestic gross: $80.8 million

Adjusted for inflation: $81.7 million

Original worldwide gross: $154.2 million

23. "The Adventures of Tintin" (2011)

Domestic gross: $77.6 million

Adjusted for inflation: $85.5 million

Original worldwide gross: $374 million

22. "Always" (1989)

Domestic gross: $43.9 million

Adjusted for inflation: $87.8 million

Original worldwide gross: $74.1 million

21. "War Horse" (2011)

Domestic gross: $79.9 million

Adjusted for inflation: $88 million

Original worldwide gross: $177.6 million

20. "The Terminal" (2004)

Domestic gross: $77.9 million



Adjusted for inflation: $102.2 million

Original worldwide gross: $219.4 million

19. "1941" (1979)

Domestic gross: $31.8 million

Adjusted for inflation: $108.6 million

Original worldwide gross: $92.5 million

18. "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" (2001)

Domestic gross: $78.6 million

Adjusted for inflation: $110.1 million

Original worldwide gross: $235.9 million

17. "Schindler's List" (1993)

Domestic gross: $96.1 million

Adjusted for inflation: $164.8 million

Original worldwide gross: $321.3 million

16. "Minority Report" (2002)

Domestic gross: $132.1 million

Adjusted for inflation: $183 million

Original worldwide gross: $358.4 million

15. "Lincoln" (2012)

Domestic gross: $182.2 million

Adjusted for inflation: $196.7 million

Original worldwide gross: $275.3 million

14. "Hook" (1991)

Domestic gross: $119.7 million

Adjusted for inflation: $217.8 million

Original worldwide gross: $300.9 million

13. "Catch Me If You Can" (2002)

Domestic gross: $164.6 million

Adjusted for inflation: $226.8 million

Original worldwide gross: $352.1 million

12. "The Color Purple" (1985)

Domestic gross: $98.5 million

Adjusted for inflation: $226.9 million

11. "War of the Worlds" (2005)

Domestic gross: $234.3 million

Adjusted for inflation: $297.4 million

Original worldwide gross: $591.7 million

10. "Saving Private Ryan" (1998)

Domestic gross: $216.5 million

Adjusted for inflation: $329.2 million

Original worldwide gross: $481.8 million

9. "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (1997)

Domestic gross: $229.1 million

Adjusted for inflation: $353.8 million

Original worldwide gross: $618.4 million

8. "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008)

Domestic gross: $317.1 million

Adjusted for inflation: $365.1 million

Original worldwide gross: $786.6 million

7. "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (1989)

Domestic gross: $197.2 million

Adjusted for inflation: $394.2 million

Original worldwide gross: $474.2 million

6. "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984)

Domestic gross: $179.9 million

Adjusted for inflation: $429.2 million

Original worldwide gross: $333.1 million

5. "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977)

Domestic gross: $135.2 million

Adjusted for inflation: $553 million

Original worldwide gross: $306.9 million

4. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981)

Domestic gross: $248.2 million

Adjusted for inflation: $678.4 million

Original worldwide gross: $389.9 million

3. "Jurassic Park" (1993)

Domestic gross: $402.5 million

Adjusted for inflation: $690.4 million

Original worldwide gross: $1.03 billion

2. "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)

Domestic gross: $435.1 million

Adjusted for inflation: $1.1 billion

Original worldwide gross: $792.9 million

1. "Jaws" (1975)

Domestic gross: $260 million

Adjusted for inflation: $1.2 billion

Original worldwide gross: $470.7 million