Home > Business Insider > Tech >

All 53 movie and TV sequels or reboots coming out in 2018


Tech All 53 movie and TV sequels or reboots coming out in 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:

So many movies are reboots or sequels. And these days, that bleeds into the television world, too. Here's all the ones to expect in 2018.

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is perhaps the most exciting thing 2018 has to offer. play

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is perhaps the most exciting thing 2018 has to offer.

(Lucasfilm)

So many movies are reboots or sequels. And these days, that bleeds into the television world, too.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to "Star Wars" to "Ocean's 8," a reboot or a sequel is coming to theaters pretty much every weekend for the rest of 2018.

There are some highly anticipated movies like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" coming. But for every exciting one, there's another a spin-off of Michael Bay's "Transformers" series.

In TV, there are a handful of reboots and revivals, starting with ABC's "Roseanne," which premiered to huge ratings and a lot of controversy. Starz is expected to premiere its "John Wick" spin-off show "The Continental" by the end of the year. And we can expect "Heathers" from the Paramount Network to premiere soon.

Here are all the movie and TV reboots and sequels you can see (or avoid) in 2018:

MOVIES "Insidious: The Last Key" — Released January 5

MOVIES "Insidious: The Last Key" — Released January 5 play

MOVIES "Insidious: The Last Key" — Released January 5

(Blumhouse)


"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" — Released January 26

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" — Released January 26 play

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" — Released January 26

(20th Century Fox)


"The Cloverfield Paradox" — released February 4

"The Cloverfield Paradox" — released February 4 play

"The Cloverfield Paradox" — released February 4

(Netflix)


"Fifty Shades Freed" — Released February 10

"Fifty Shades Freed" — Released February 10 play

"Fifty Shades Freed" — Released February 10

(Universal)


"Black Panther" — Released February 16

"Black Panther" — Released February 16 play

"Black Panther" — Released February 16

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)


"Death Wish" — Released March 2

'Death Wish' is a remake of the 1974 film of the same name. play

'Death Wish' is a remake of the 1974 film of the same name.

(Sony)


"Tomb Raider" — Released March 16

"Tomb Raider" — Released March 16 play

"Tomb Raider" — Released March 16

(Warner Bros.)


"Pacific Rim: Uprising" — Released March 23

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" — Released March 23 play

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" — Released March 23

(Universal)


"God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" — Released March 31

"God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" — Released March 31 play

"God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" — Released March 31

(Pure Flix)


"Super Troopers 2" — April 20

"Super Troopers 2" — April 20 play

"Super Troopers 2" — April 20

(Fox Searchlight)


"Avengers: Infinity War" — April 27

"Avengers: Infinity War" — April 27 play

"Avengers: Infinity War" — April 27

(Marvel)


"Deadpool 2" —May 18

"Deadpool 2" —May 18 play

"Deadpool 2" —May 18

(20th Century Fox)


"Solo: A Star Wars Story" — May 25

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" — May 25 play

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" — May 25

(Lucasfilm)


"Overboard" — May 18

"Overboard" — May 18 play

"Overboard" — May 18

(MGM)


"Ocean's 8" — June 8

"Ocean's 8" — June 8 play

"Ocean's 8" — June 8

(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.)


"The Incredibles 2" — June 15

"The Incredibles 2" — June 15 play

"The Incredibles 2" — June 15

(Disney/Pixar)


"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" — June 22

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" — June 22 play

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" — June 22

(Universal Pictures)


"The Hustle" — June 29

Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway star in the reboot of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels." play

Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway star in the reboot of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."

(Ian West PA Wire/Press Association Images)



Sicario: Day of the Soldado — June 29

Sicario: Day of the Soldado — June 29 play

Sicario: Day of the Soldado — June 29

(Columbia Pictures)


"The First Purge" — July 4

"The First Purge" — July 4 play

"The First Purge" — July 4

(Universal)


"Ant-Man and the Wasp" — July 6

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" — July 6 play

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" — July 6

(Marvel Studios)


"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" — July 13

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" — July 13 play

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" — July 13

(Sony Pictures Animation)


"Mama Mia! Here We Go Again" — July 20

Here we go again indeed. play

Here we go again indeed.

(Universal)



"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" — July 27

"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" — July 27 play

"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" — July 27

(Paramount)


"Christopher Robin" — August 3

"Christopher Robin" — August 3 play

"Christopher Robin" — August 3

(Disney)


"The Equalizer 2" — August 3

"The Equalizer 2" — August 3 play

"The Equalizer 2" — August 3

(Sony Pictures)


"The Nun" — September 8

"The Nun" — September 8 play

"The Nun" — September 8

(Warner Bros)


"The Predator" — September 14

"The Predator" — September 14 play

"The Predator" — September 14

(20th Century Fox via YouTube)


"Johnny English 3" — September 20

"Johnny English 3" — September 20 play

"Johnny English 3" — September 20


"Venom" — October 5

"Venom" — October 5 play

"Venom" — October 5

(Sony Pictures Entertainment)



"A Star is Born" — October 5

This is the third remake of the 1937 film of the same name, and it's directed by Bradley Cooper starring Lady Gaga. play

This is the third remake of the 1937 film of the same name, and it's directed by Bradley Cooper starring Lady Gaga.

(Warner Bros)


"Halloween" — October 19

"Halloween" — October 19 play

"Halloween" — October 19

(Blumhouse)


"Mowgli" — October 19

Andy Serkis is directing the movie. play

Andy Serkis is directing the movie.

(Alexander Koerner/Getty)


"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" — November 2

"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" — November 2 play

"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" — November 2

(Disney)


"The Grinch" — November 9

"The Grinch" — November 9 play

"The Grinch" — November 9

(Universal)



"The Girl in the Spider's Web" — November 9

Claire Foy from 'The Crown' will play Lisbeth Salander. play

Claire Foy from 'The Crown' will play Lisbeth Salander.

(Columbia Pictures)


"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" — November 16

People are looking forward to Jude Law as Young Dumbledore, but Johnny Depp as Grindelwald? Not so much. play

People are looking forward to Jude Law as Young Dumbledore, but Johnny Depp as Grindelwald? Not so much.

(Warner Bros)


"Robin Hood" — November 21

"Robin Hood" — November 21 play

"Robin Hood" — November 21

(Summit Entertainment)


Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 — November 21

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 — November 21 play

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 — November 21

(Disney)



"Creed II" — November 23

The first 'Creed' film was directed by Ryan Coogler, who directed 'Black Panther.' play

The first 'Creed' film was directed by Ryan Coogler, who directed 'Black Panther.'

(Warner Bros)



"Aquaman" — December 21

"Aquaman" — December 21 play

"Aquaman" — December 21

(Warner Bros.)



"Bumblebee" — December 21

The "Transformers" spin-off stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. It is the first film in the franchise without Michael Bay directing. play

The "Transformers" spin-off stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. It is the first film in the franchise without Michael Bay directing.

(IMDB)


"Mary Poppin Returns" — December 25

"Mary Poppin Returns" — December 25 play

"Mary Poppin Returns" — December 25

(Disney)



TELEVISION "Grown-ish" — Premiered January 3 on Freeform

TELEVISION "Grown-ish" — Premiered January 3 on Freeform play

TELEVISION "Grown-ish" — Premiered January 3 on Freeform

(Freeform)


"Black Lightning" — Premiered January 16 on The CW

"Black Lightning" — Premiered January 16 on The CW play

"Black Lightning" — Premiered January 16 on The CW

(The CW)


"Queer Eye " — Released February 7 on Netflix

"Queer Eye " — Released February 7 on Netflix play

"Queer Eye " — Released February 7 on Netflix

(Netflix)


"Station 19" — Premiered March 22 on ABC

"Station 19" — Premiered March 22 on ABC play

"Station 19" — Premiered March 22 on ABC

(ABC)


"Roseanne" — Premiered March 27 on ABC

"Roseanne" — Premiered March 27 on ABC play

"Roseanne" — Premiered March 27 on ABC

(ABC)


"Lost in Space" — Arrives on Netflix April 13

"Lost in Space" — Arrives on Netflix April 13 play

"Lost in Space" — Arrives on Netflix April 13

(Netflix)


"Little Women" — Premieres May 13 on PBS

"Little Women" — Premieres May 13 on PBS play

"Little Women" — Premieres May 13 on PBS

(PBS)


"The Continental" — TBD on Starz

"The Continental" will be about the hotel featured in the "John Wick" movies. play

"The Continental" will be about the hotel featured in the "John Wick" movies.

(Lionsgate)


"Heathers" — Premiere TBD on Paramount Network

"Heathers" was set to premiere at the beginning of the year, but it was delayed after the Parkland shooting. play

"Heathers" was set to premiere at the beginning of the year, but it was delayed after the Parkland shooting.

(Paramount Network)


"Murphy Brown" — TBD on CBS

"Murphy Brown" — TBD on CBS play

"Murphy Brown" — TBD on CBS

(YouTube/murphybrownfan)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech China is opening the world’s longest sea bridge — and it contains...bullet
2 Tech The Rock suggests he still has ill will toward his 'Fast and...bullet
3 Tech Here's the best smartphone camera you can buybullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech The 39 best ways to burn the most calories in an hour
null
Tech If you miss 'Game of Thrones' you should watch AMC's 'The Terror' — a historical horror series critics are calling a '10-episode nightmare'
Be like a squirrel, the scientists said, nibbling nuts over meat.
Tech There's now even more evidence that one type of protein is best for your body
A rendering of a potential Hyperloop station in Dubai.
Tech Saudi Arabia plans to build a Hyperloop that would shrink commutes from hours to minutes — here’s what it could look like