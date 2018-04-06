All 53 movie and TV sequels or reboots coming out in 2018

news
So many movies are reboots or sequels. And these days, that bleeds into the television world, too.
From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to "Star Wars" to "Ocean's 8," a reboot or a sequel is coming to theaters pretty much every weekend for the rest of 2018.
There are some highly anticipated movies like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" coming. But for every exciting one, there's another a spin-off of Michael Bay's "Transformers" series.
In TV, there are a handful of reboots and revivals, starting with ABC's "Roseanne," which premiered to huge ratings and a lot of controversy. Starz is expected to premiere its "John Wick" spin-off show "The Continental" by the end of the year. And we can expect "Heathers" from the Paramount Network to premiere soon.
Here are all the movie and TV reboots and sequels you can see (or avoid) in 2018:
MOVIES "Insidious: The Last Key" — Released January 5 (Blumhouse)
"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" — Released January 26 (20th Century Fox)
"The Cloverfield Paradox" — released February 4 (Netflix)
"Fifty Shades Freed" — Released February 10 (Universal)
"Black Panther" — Released February 16 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
'Death Wish' is a remake of the 1974 film of the same name. (Sony)
"Tomb Raider" — Released March 16 (Warner Bros.)
"Pacific Rim: Uprising" — Released March 23 (Universal)
"God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" — Released March 31 (Pure Flix)
"Super Troopers 2" — April 20 (Fox Searchlight)
"Avengers: Infinity War" — April 27 (Marvel)
"Deadpool 2" —May 18 (20th Century Fox)
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" — May 25 (Lucasfilm)
"Overboard" — May 18 (MGM)
"Ocean's 8" — June 8 (Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.)
"The Incredibles 2" — June 15 (Disney/Pixar)
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" — June 22 (Universal Pictures)
Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway star in the reboot of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels." (Ian West PA Wire/Press Association Images)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado — June 29 (Columbia Pictures)
"The First Purge" — July 4 (Universal)
"Ant-Man and the Wasp" — July 6 (Marvel Studios)
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" — July 13 (Sony Pictures Animation)
Here we go again indeed. (Universal)
"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" — July 27 (Paramount)
"Christopher Robin" — August 3 (Disney)
"The Equalizer 2" — August 3 (Sony Pictures)
"The Nun" — September 8 (Warner Bros)
"The Predator" — September 14 (20th Century Fox via YouTube)
"Johnny English 3" — September 20
"Venom" — October 5 (Sony Pictures Entertainment)
This is the third remake of the 1937 film of the same name, and it's directed by Bradley Cooper starring Lady Gaga. (Warner Bros)
"Halloween" — October 19 (Blumhouse)
Andy Serkis is directing the movie. (Alexander Koerner/Getty)
"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" — November 2 (Disney)
"The Grinch" — November 9 (Universal)
Claire Foy from 'The Crown' will play Lisbeth Salander. (Columbia Pictures)
People are looking forward to Jude Law as Young Dumbledore, but Johnny Depp as Grindelwald? Not so much. (Warner Bros)
"Robin Hood" — November 21 (Summit Entertainment)
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 — November 21 (Disney)
The first 'Creed' film was directed by Ryan Coogler, who directed 'Black Panther.' (Warner Bros)
"Aquaman" — December 21 (Warner Bros.)
The "Transformers" spin-off stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. It is the first film in the franchise without Michael Bay directing. (IMDB)
"Mary Poppin Returns" — December 25 (Disney)
TELEVISION "Grown-ish" — Premiered January 3 on Freeform (Freeform)
"Black Lightning" — Premiered January 16 on The CW (The CW)
"Queer Eye " — Released February 7 on Netflix (Netflix)
"Station 19" — Premiered March 22 on ABC (ABC)
"Roseanne" — Premiered March 27 on ABC (ABC)
"Lost in Space" — Arrives on Netflix April 13 (Netflix)
"Little Women" — Premieres May 13 on PBS (PBS)
"The Continental" will be about the hotel featured in the "John Wick" movies. (Lionsgate)
"Heathers" was set to premiere at the beginning of the year, but it was delayed after the Parkland shooting. (Paramount Network)
"Murphy Brown" — TBD on CBS (YouTube/murphybrownfan)