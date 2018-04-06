All 53 movie and TV sequels or reboots coming out in 2018

news

So many movies are reboots or sequels. And these days, that bleeds into the television world, too.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to "Star Wars" to "Ocean's 8," a reboot or a sequel is coming to theaters pretty much every weekend for the rest of 2018.

There are some highly anticipated movies like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" coming. But for every exciting one, there's another a spin-off of Michael Bay's "Transformers" series.

In TV, there are a handful of reboots and revivals, starting with ABC's "Roseanne," which premiered to huge ratings and a lot of controversy. Starz is expected to premiere its "John Wick" spin-off show "The Continental" by the end of the year. And we can expect "Heathers" from the Paramount Network to premiere soon.

Here are all the movie and TV reboots and sequels you can see (or avoid) in 2018:

MOVIES "Insidious: The Last Key" — Released January 5

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" — Released January 26

"The Cloverfield Paradox" — released February 4

"Fifty Shades Freed" — Released February 10

"Black Panther" — Released February 16

"Death Wish" — Released March 2

"Tomb Raider" — Released March 16

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" — Released March 23

"God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" — Released March 31

"Super Troopers 2" — April 20

"Avengers: Infinity War" — April 27

"Deadpool 2" —May 18

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" — May 25

"Overboard" — May 18

"Ocean's 8" — June 8

"The Incredibles 2" — June 15

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" — June 22

"The Hustle" — June 29

Sicario: Day of the Soldado — June 29

"The First Purge" — July 4

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" — July 6

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" — July 13

"Mama Mia! Here We Go Again" — July 20

"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" — July 27

"Christopher Robin" — August 3

"The Equalizer 2" — August 3

"The Nun" — September 8

"The Predator" — September 14

"Johnny English 3" — September 20

"Venom" — October 5

"A Star is Born" — October 5

"Halloween" — October 19

"Mowgli" — October 19

"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" — November 2

"The Grinch" — November 9

"The Girl in the Spider's Web" — November 9

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" — November 16

"Robin Hood" — November 21

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 — November 21

"Creed II" — November 23

"Aquaman" — December 21

"Bumblebee" — December 21

"Mary Poppin Returns" — December 25

TELEVISION "Grown-ish" — Premiered January 3 on Freeform

"Black Lightning" — Premiered January 16 on The CW

"Queer Eye " — Released February 7 on Netflix

"Station 19" — Premiered March 22 on ABC

"Roseanne" — Premiered March 27 on ABC

"Lost in Space" — Arrives on Netflix April 13

"Little Women" — Premieres May 13 on PBS

"The Continental" — TBD on Starz

"Heathers" — Premiere TBD on Paramount Network

"Murphy Brown" — TBD on CBS