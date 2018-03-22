All 65 of Netflix's notable original shows, ranked from worst to best

news

As Netflix's library of original content continues to expand, it's worthwhile to take stock of all that the service currently offers.

With popular shows like "Stranger Things" and "The End of the F***ing World," Netflix has hit the mark with both critics and audiences.

But the service has also had its share of critical flops, including the Marvel series "Iron Fist" and the Kathy Bates-led sitcom "Disjointed."

To figure out which Netflix original series are worth your time, we turned to the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to rank the shows by their composite critical reception.

We excluded any show that did not have enough reviews to receive a designation of "Fresh" or "Rotten." We also did not include children's shows, talk shows, docuseries, or shows that were continued from other networks, and we used audience scores to break any ties.

Here are 65 of Netflix's notable original shows, ranked from worst to best, according to critics:

65. "Marvel's Iron Fist" — 18%

Critic score: 18%

Audience score: 75%

Netflix description: "Danny Rand resurfaces 15 years after being presumed dead. Now, with the power of the Iron Fist, he seeks to reclaim his past and fulfill his destiny."

64. "Between" — 22%

Critic score: 22%

Audience score: 67%

Netflix description: "After a mysterious disease kills every resident over 22 years old, survivors of a town must fend for themselves when the government quarantines them."

63. "Disjointed" — 23%

Critic score: 23%

Audience score: 81%

Netflix description: "Pot activist Ruth Whitefeather Feldman runs a medical marijuana dispensary while encouraging her loyal patients to chill out and enjoy the high life."

62. "Friends From College" — 24%

Critic score: 23%

Audience score: 74%

Netflix description: "Twenty years after graduation, a tight-knit group of college friends reconnects and discovers that love hasn't gotten easier with age."

61. "Girlboss" — 32%

Critic score: 32%

Audience score: 74%

Netflix description: "Rebellious and broke, Sophia stumbles into creating an online business and learns how to be the boss. A comedy inspired by the best-selling memoir."

60. "Fuller House" — 32%

Critic score: 32%

Audience score: 73%

Netflix description: "The Tanner family’s adventures continue as DJ Tanner-Fuller shares a home with her sister Stephanie and friend Kimmy who help raise her three boys."

59. "Neo Yokio" — 36%

Critic score: 36%

Audience score: 55%

Netflix description: "Joined by his faithful mecha-butler, Kaz Kaan pursues love, fashion and supernatural forces amid Neo Yokio's sinister high society."

58. "Gypsy" — 37%

Critic score: 37%

Audience score: 85%

Netflix description: "Therapist Jean Holloway develops dangerous and intimate relationships with the people in her patients' lives in this simmering psychological thriller."

57. "Hemlock Grove" — 38%

Critic score: 38%

Audience score: 70%

Netflix description: "Secrets are just a part of daily life in the small Pennsylvania town of Hemlock Grove, where the darkest evils hide in plain sight."

56. "Marseille" — 40%

Critic score: 40%

Audience score: 67%

Netflix description: "The longtime mayor of Marseille is preparing to hand over the reins to his protégé when a sudden and ruthless battle erupts for control of the city."

55. "Flaked" — 42%

Critic score: 42%

Audience score: 84%

Netflix description: "In his funky California beach enclave, Chip's the go-to guy for personal insights. But he isn't quite as enlightened when it comes to his own baggage."

54. "Haters Back Off!" — 47%

Critic score: 47%

Audience score: 72%

Netflix description: "Dive into the oddball family life of the confident yet untalented Miranda Sings as she sets out to conquer the world, one viral video at a time."

53. "Bloodline" — 57%

Critic score: 57%

Audience score: 82%

Netflix description: "When the black sheep son of a respected family threatens to expose dark secrets from their past, sibling loyalties are put to the test."

52. "The Ranch" — 58%

Critic score: 58%

Audience score: 83%

Netflix description: "The son of a Colorado rancher returns home from a semi-pro football career to run the family business."

51. "Damnation" — 58%

Critic score: 58%

Audience score: 90%

Netflix description: "During the Great Depression, a stranger with a violent past poses as a preacher and rallies farmers to mount a strike in a rural Iowa community."

50. "Marco Polo" — 62%

Critic score: 62%

Audience score: 93%

Netflix description: "Set in a world of greed, betrayal, sexual intrigue and rivalry, 'Marco Polo' is based on the famed explorer’s adventures in Kublai Khan’s court."

49. "Marvel's The Punisher" — 63%

Critic score: 63%

Audience score: 93%

Netflix description: "A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family's murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy."

48. "Ozark" — 64%

Critic score: 64%

Audience score: 93%

Netflix description: "A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss."

47. "Altered Carbon" — 65%

Critic score: 65%

Audience score: 90%

Netflix description: "After 250 years on ice, a prisoner returns to life in a new body with one chance to win his freedom: by solving a mind-bending murder."

46. "Everything Sucks!" — 70%

Critic score: 70%

Audience score: 88%

Netflix description: "It's 1996 in a town called Boring, where high school misfits in the AV and drama clubs brave the ups and downs of teenage life in the VHS era."

45. "Collateral" — 71%

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 75%

Netflix description: "Investigating the murder of a pizza delivery man, a London detective uncovers a tangled conspiracy involving drug dealers, smugglers and spies."

44. "Marvel's The Defenders" — 74%

Critic score: 74%

Audience score: 76%

Netflix description: "Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist join forces to take on common enemies as a sinister conspiracy threatens New York City."

43. "Santa Clarita Diet" — 75%

Critic score: 75%

Audience score: 81%

Netflix description: "They're ordinary husband and wife realtors until she undergoes a dramatic change that sends them down a road of death and destruction. In a good way."

42. "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later" — 76%

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 70%

Netflix description: "A decade after their wild summer as junior counselors, the gang reunites for a weekend of bonding, hanky-panky and hair-raising adventures."

41. "The OA" — 76%

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 75%

Netflix description: "Seven years after vanishing from her home, a young woman returns with mysterious new abilities and recruits five strangers for a secret mission."

40. "Seven Seconds" — 76%

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 84%

Netflix description: "The death of a 15-year-old African American boy in Jersey City sets off a police cover-up and a search for the truth."

39. "Atypical" — 76%

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 96%

Netflix description: "When a teen on the autism spectrum decides to get a girlfriend, his bid for more independence puts his whole family on a path of self-discovery."

38. "The Get Down" — 79%

Critic score: 79%

Audience score: 90%

Netflix description: "In 1977 New York City, the talented and soulful youth of the South Bronx chase dreams and breakneck beats to transform music history."

37. "13 Reasons Why" — 80%

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 80%

Netflix description: "After a teenage girl's perplexing suicide, a classmate receives a series of tapes that unravel the mystery of her tragic choice."

36. "Grace and Frankie" — 81%

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 87%

Netflix description: "They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."

35. "House of Cards" — 81%

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 89%

Netflix description: "A ruthless politician will stop at nothing to conquer Washington, D.C., in this Emmy and Golden Globe-winning political drama."

34. "F Is For Family" — 81%

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 90%

Netflix description: "Follow the Murphy family back to the 1970s, when kids roamed wild, beer flowed freely and nothing came between a man and his TV."

33. "Sense8" — 81%

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 92%

Netflix description: "From the creators of 'The Matrix' and 'Babylon 5' comes this tense series in which eight people can telepathically experience each other's lives."

32. "3%" — 83%

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 84%

Netflix description: "In a future where the elite inhabit an island paradise far from the crowded slums, you get one chance to join the 3% saved from squalor."

31. "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp" — 84%

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 79%

Netflix description: "It's the first day of camp in this outrageous prequel to the hilarious 2001 cult classic movie. And at Camp Firewood, anything can happen."

30. "Castlevania" — 83%

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 89%

Netflix description: "A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games."

29. "Dark" — 84%

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 92%

Netflix description: "A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations."

28. "Daredevil" — 86%

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 95%

Netflix description: "Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, New York City."

27. "She's Gotta Have It" — 88%

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 78%

Netflix description: "Nola Darling struggles to stay true to herself and her dreams while juggling three lovers in this Spike Lee series based on his breakout film."

26. "Godless" — 88%

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 88%

Netflix description: "A ruthless outlaw terrorizes the West in search of a former member of his gang, who’s found a new life in a quiet town populated only by women."

25. "Anne with an E" — 88%

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 89%

Netflix description: "A plucky orphan whose passions run deep finds an unlikely home with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother. Based on 'Anne of Green Gables.'"

24. "Narcos" — 87%

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 94%

Netflix description: "The true story of Colombia's infamously violent and powerful drug cartels fuels this gritty gangster drama series."

23. "Jessica Jones" — 89%

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 87%

Netflix description: "Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell's Kitchen."

22. "W/ Bob and David" — 89%

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 87%

Netflix description: "After being dishonorably discharged from the Navy Seals, 'Bob and David' are back serving our country the way they do best -- making sketch comedy."

21. "BoJack Horseman" — 89%

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 94%

Netflix description: "He's a half-horse, half-man, has-been TV star who drinks a bit too much. He's really got a lot going on right now."

20. "Orange Is The New Black" — 91%

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 87%

Netflix description: "A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women's prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of 'Weeds.'"

19. "The Crown" — 91%

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 93%

Netflix description: "This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century."

18. "Luke Cage" — 93%

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 78%

Netflix description: "A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighborhood. He wasn't looking for a fight, but the people need a hero."

17. "A Series of Unfortunate Events" — 93%

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 81%

Netflix description: "The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets."

16. "Love" — 94%

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 86%

Netflix description: "Rebellious Mickey and good-natured Gus navigate the thrills and agonies of modern relationships in this bold comedy co-created by Judd Apatow."

15. "Stranger Things" — 94%

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 94%

Netflix description: "When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl."

14. "GLOW" — 95%

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 88%

Netflix description: "In 1980s LA, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. A comedy by the team behind 'Orange Is the New Black.'"

13. "Mindhunter" — 96%

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 94%

Netflix description: "In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters."

12. "Easy" — 97%

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 77%

Netflix description: "Features eight vignettes that follow the complicated, loosely connected lives of young Chicagoans in their twenties and thirties as they tackle love, sex and self-improvement."

11. "Lady Dynamite" — 97%

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 80%

Netflix description: "Comedian Maria Bamford stars in a series inspired by her own life. It's the sometimes surreal story of a woman who loses — and then finds — her s**t."

10. "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" — 97%

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 86%

Netflix description: "What's a Midwest girl to do after she's spent the last 15 years trapped underground? Move to New York City, of course."

9. "American Vandal" — 97%

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 90%

Netflix description: "A high school is rocked by an act of vandalism, but the top suspect pleads innocence and finds an ally in a filmmaker. A satirical true crime mystery."

8. "One Day at a Time" — 98%

Critic score: 98%

Audience score: 89%

Netflix description: "In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the 'help' of her old-school mom."

7. "The End of the F***ing World" — 98%

Critic score: 98%

Audience score: 89%

Netflix description: "A budding teen psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure embark on a star-crossed road trip in this darkly comic series based on a graphic novel."

6. "Alias Grace" — 99%

Critic score: 99%

Audience score: 89%

Netflix description: "In 19th-century Canada, a psychiatrist weighs whether a murderess should be pardoned due to insanity. Based on Margaret Atwood's award-winning novel."

5. "Dear White People" — 100%

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 65%

Netflix description: "Students of color navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that's not nearly as 'post-racial' as it thinks."

4. "Big Mouth" — 100%

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 84%

Netflix description: "Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg."

3. "Master of None" — 100%

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 90%

Netflix description: "Dating, career, finding a great taco — it's all hard. But becoming a mature adult is a whole other degree of difficulty."

2. "Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" — 100%

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 92%

Netflix description: "The cult hit returns! Captured by mad scientists, new host Jonah survives a blitz of cheesy B movies by riffing on them with his funny robot pals."

1. "On My Block" — 100%

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 99%

Netflix description: "In a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood, four smart, funny and streetwise teens find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school."