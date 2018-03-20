Home > Business Insider > Tech >

All the TV shows ending in spring 2018 — get ready to say a final goodbye to some fan favorites


Tech All the TV shows ending in spring 2018 — get ready to say a final goodbye to some fan favorites

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A handful of beloved TV shows are coming to an end in the next few months. Here they all are.

"New Girl" will end its seven-season run in May. play

"New Girl" will end its seven-season run in May.

(Jennifer Clasen/FOX)

A handful of beloved TV shows are coming to an end in the next few months, so it's time to get ready to say goodbye.

Some shows with series finales soon include "New Girl," "Scandal" and "Portlandia."

These shows gained momentum and popularity throughout their runs, and some were once (and still are) considered the best on TV.

But every story must come to an end. These shows have run their course, and their respective networks decided they must end before they ruin themselves by running too long.

Here are all the shows coming to an end in Spring 2018:

"Portlandia" — ends March 22, after eight seasons on IFC

"Portlandia" — ends March 22, after eight seasons on IFC play

"Portlandia" — ends March 22, after eight seasons on IFC

(Netflix)


"New Girl" — ends May 15, after seven seasons on Fox

"New Girl" — ends May 15, after seven seasons on Fox play

"New Girl" — ends May 15, after seven seasons on Fox

(FOX)


"Scandal" — ends April 19, after seven seasons on ABC

"Scandal" — ends April 19, after seven seasons on ABC play

"Scandal" — ends April 19, after seven seasons on ABC

(ABC)


"The Originals" — ends TBA, after five seasons on The CW

"The Originals" — ends TBA, after five seasons on The CW play

"The Originals" — ends TBA, after five seasons on The CW

(The CW)

The fifth and final season premieres April 20, so its series finale will probably air in June or July.



"The Americans" — ends May 30, after six seasons on FX

"The Americans" — ends May 30, after six seasons on FX play

"The Americans" — ends May 30, after six seasons on FX

(FX)


"The Middle" — ends TBA, after nine seasons on ABC

"The Middle" — ends TBA, after nine seasons on ABC play

"The Middle" — ends TBA, after nine seasons on ABC

(ABC)

Its final season is now airing on ABC, so its series finale will probably air sometime in May.



"Nashville" — ends July 26, after six seasons (four on ABC, two on CMT)

"Nashville" — ends July 26, after six seasons (four on ABC, two on CMT) play

"Nashville" — ends July 26, after six seasons (four on ABC, two on CMT)

(CMT)


"The Fosters" — ends June 6, after five seasons on Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family)

"The Fosters" — ends June 6, after five seasons on Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family) play

"The Fosters" — ends June 6, after five seasons on Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family)

(Freeform)


"Casual" — Ends July 31, after four seasons on Hulu

Tara Lynne Barr, left, Tommy Dewey and Michael Watkins star on Hulu's “Casual.” play

Tara Lynne Barr, left, Tommy Dewey and Michael Watkins star on Hulu's “Casual.”

(Hulu)


"Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" — ends TBD, after five seasons on Bravo

"Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" — ends TBD, after five seasons on Bravo play

"Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" — ends TBD, after five seasons on Bravo

(Bravo)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech There's now scientific evidence to suggest there are real health...bullet
2 Tech The 24-year-old billionaire heiress to the Dell fortune left...bullet
3 Tech #DeleteFacebook is trending: Here's how to delete your Facebook...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Scientists calculated how likely you are to get sick on a flight — and found a clear danger zone
null
Tech Amazon wants your help teaching Alexa new languages — and it could help in its fight against Google (AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL)
Docusign CEO Daniel Springer
Tech DocuSign has reportedly filed confidentially for an IPO
Westminster Abbey is illuminated in afternoon sunlight on April 4, 2011 in London, England.
Tech Stephen Hawking's ashes will be interred at Westminster Abbey near Sir Isaac Newton's grave