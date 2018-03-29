All the TV shows that have been canceled

news

A slew of TV shows were canceled in 2017, and the list of shows canceled in 2018 is growing quickly, especially with streaming services like Amazon and Netflix letting go of some.

We said goodbye to a lot of shows in 2017, which was the first year Netflix decided to start really canceling shows in earnest.

The networks, as usual, axed plenty of shows (old and new) in 2017 as well, like the comedy "2 Broke Girls," which faltered in ratings later into its run. One of CBS' new shows, "Wisdom of the Crowd," was also canceled after its star, Jeremy Piven, was accused of sexual misconduct.

So if you're wondering why a show you love hasn't returned in 2018, it might have been canceled.

In this roundup, we've also included shows that knew their end was coming. HBO's "Vice Principals," for example, had always been set to finish after two seasons.

Here are all the shows that were canceled in 2017 and 2018, including those from networks and Netflix:

Canceled in 2018:

"The Mayor" — ABC, one season

"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons

"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons

"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons

"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season

"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season

"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons

"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season

"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons

Canceled in 2017:

"Wisdom of the Crowd" — CBS, one season

"Me, Myself, and I" — CBS, one season

"Me Myself, & I" hasn't been officially canceled, but it might as well be: after six episodes, it was pulled from the schedule.

"The Blacklist: Redemption" — NBC, one season

"Chicago Justice" — NBC, one season

"Will" — TNT, one season

"The Get Down" — Netflix, one season

"Imaginary Mary" — ABC, one season

"Time After Time" — ABC, one season

"Doubt" — CBS, one season

"The Last Tycoon" — Amazon, one season

"Frequency" — The CW, one season

"Powerless" — NBC, one season

"The Great Indoors" — CBS, one season

"Good Girls Revolt" — Amazon, one season

"Z: The Beginning of Everything" — Amazon, one season

Amazon canceled this show about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald shortly after renewing it for a second season.

"Blood Drive" — Syfy, one season

"Pitch" — Fox, one season

"Gypsy" — Netflix, one season

"Making History" — Fox, one season

"Incorporated" — Syfy, one season

"APB" — Fox, one season

"Son of Zorn" — Fox, one season

"Training Day" — CBS, one season

"Girlboss" — Netflix, one season

"Sweet/Vicious" — MTV, one season

"Emerald City" — NBC, one season

"No Tomorrow" — The CW, one season

"Downward Dog" — ABC, one season

"24: Legacy" — Fox, one season

"Eyewitness" — USA, one season

"Scream Queens" — Fox, two seasons

"Rosewood" — Fox, two seasons

"The Knick" — Cinemax, two seasons

"Vice Principals" — HBO, two seasons

"Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" — CBS, two seasons

"Sense8" — Netflix, two seasons

"Secrets & Lies" — ABC, two seasons

"Dr. Ken" — ABC, two seasons

"Haters Back Off" — Netflix, two seasons

"Chelsea" — Netflix, two seasons

"The Real O’Neals" — ABC, two seasons

"The Catch" — ABC, two seasons

"Bloodline" — Netflix, three seasons

"Love" — Netflix, three seasons

"Man Seeking Woman" — FXX, three seasons

"Playing House" — USA, three seasons

"The Carmichael Show" — NBC, three seasons

"The Odd Couple" — CBS, three seasons

"Zoo" — CBS, three seasons

"The Leftovers" — HBO, three seasons

"Odd Mom Out" — Bravo, three seasons

"Girl Meets World" — Disney Channel, three seasons

"Red Oaks" — Amazon, three seasons

"American Crime" — ABC, three seasons

"Difficult People" — Hulu, three seasons

"Reign" — The CW, four seasons

"Sleepy Hollow" — Fox, four seasons

"Black Sails" — Starz, four seasons

"@midnight" — Comedy Central, four seasons

"Being Mary Jane" — BET, four seasons

A two-hour movie, set to air in 2018, will end the series.

"12 Monkeys" — Syfy, four seasons

The fourth and final season will air in 2018.

"Masters of Sex" — Showtime, four seasons

"Halt and Catch Fire" — AMC, four seasons

"Bates Motel" — A&E, five seasons

"You're the Worst" — FXX, five seasons

Its fifth season, which will most likely air in 2018, will be its last.

"Orphan Black" — BBC America, five seasons

"2 Broke Girls" — CBS, six seasons

"Girls" — HBO, six seasons

"Grimm" — NBC, six seasons

"Last Man Standing" — ABC, six seasons

"Teen Wolf" — MTV, six seasons

"Baby Daddy" — Freeform, six seasons

"House of Cards" — Netflix, six seasons

Its upcoming sixth season, which has been delayed because of rewrites around the departure of Kevin Spacey, will be its last.

"The Mindy Project" — Hulu, six seasons

"Scandal" — ABC, seven seasons

Its seventh season, now airing, will be its last.

"New Girl" — Fox, seven seasons

Its seventh season, set to air in 2018, will be its last.

"Workaholics" — Comedy Central, seven seasons

"Pretty Little Liars" — Freeform, seven seasons

"Veep" — HBO, seven seasons

Its upcoming seventh season will be its last.

"The Vampire Diaries" — The CW, eight seasons

"The Middle" — ABC, nine seasons

The ninth season, currently airing, is its last season.

"Adventure Time" — Cartoon Network, 10 seasons

Final episodes will air in 2018.

"Bones" — Fox, 12 seasons