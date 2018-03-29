All the TV shows that have been canceled

A slew of TV shows were canceled in 2017, and the list of shows canceled in 2018 is growing quickly, especially with streaming services like Amazon and Netflix letting go of some.
We said goodbye to a lot of shows in 2017, which was the first year Netflix decided to start really canceling shows in earnest.
The networks, as usual, axed plenty of shows (old and new) in 2017 as well, like the comedy "2 Broke Girls," which faltered in ratings later into its run. One of CBS' new shows, "Wisdom of the Crowd," was also canceled after its star, Jeremy Piven, was accused of sexual misconduct.
So if you're wondering why a show you love hasn't returned in 2018, it might have been canceled.
In this roundup, we've also included shows that knew their end was coming. HBO's "Vice Principals," for example, had always been set to finish after two seasons.
Here are all the shows that were canceled in 2017 and 2018, including those from networks and Netflix:
Canceled in 2018:
"The Mayor" — ABC, one season
play
"The Mayor" — ABC, one season (ABC)
"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons
play
"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons (Hulu)
"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons
play
"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons (Netflix)
"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons
play
"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons (Amazon)
"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season
play
"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season (Amazon)
"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season
play
"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season (Amazon)
"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons
play
"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons (ABC)
"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season
play
"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season (Netflix)
"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons
play
"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons (TNT)
Canceled in 2017:
"Wisdom of the Crowd" — CBS, one season
play
"Wisdom of the Crowd" — CBS, one season (CBS)
"Me, Myself, and I" — CBS, one season
play
"Me, Myself, and I" — CBS, one season (Neil Jacobs/CBS)
"Me Myself, & I" hasn't been officially canceled, but it might as well be: after six episodes, it was pulled from the schedule.
"The Blacklist: Redemption" — NBC, one season
play
"The Blacklist: Redemption" — NBC, one season (Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Chicago Justice" — NBC, one season
play
"Chicago Justice" — NBC, one season (Matt Dinerstein/NBC)
"Will" — TNT, one season
play
"Will" — TNT, one season (TNT)
"The Get Down" — Netflix, one season
play
"The Get Down" — Netflix, one season (Netflix)
"Imaginary Mary" — ABC, one season
play
"Imaginary Mary" — ABC, one season (ABC)
"Time After Time" — ABC, one season
play
"Time After Time" — ABC, one season (ABC/Sarah Shatz)
"Doubt" — CBS, one season
play
"Doubt" — CBS, one season (JoJo Whilden/CBS)
"The Last Tycoon" — Amazon, one season
play
"The Last Tycoon" — Amazon, one season (Tristar Television/Amazon)
"Frequency" — The CW, one season
play
"Frequency" — The CW, one season (Bettina Strauss/The CW)
"Powerless" — NBC, one season
play
"Powerless" — NBC, one season (Chris Large/NBC)
"The Great Indoors" — CBS, one season
play
"The Great Indoors" — CBS, one season (Cliff Lipson/CBS)
"Good Girls Revolt" — Amazon, one season
play
"Good Girls Revolt" — Amazon, one season (Amazon Studios/Jessica Miglio)
"Z: The Beginning of Everything" — Amazon, one season
play
"Z: The Beginning of Everything" — Amazon, one season (Amazon Studios)
Amazon canceled this show about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald shortly after renewing it for a second season.
"Blood Drive" — Syfy, one season
play
"Blood Drive" — Syfy, one season (Syfy)
"Pitch" — Fox, one season
play
"Pitch" — Fox, one season (Ray Mickshaw / FOX)
"Gypsy" — Netflix, one season
play
"Gypsy" — Netflix, one season (Netflix)
"Making History" — Fox, one season
play
"Making History" — Fox, one season (Qantrell Colbert/FOX)
"Incorporated" — Syfy, one season
play
"Incorporated" — Syfy, one season (Syfy)
"APB" — Fox, one season
play
"APB" — Fox, one season (Chuck Hodes / FOX)
"Son of Zorn" — Fox, one season
play
"Son of Zorn" — Fox, one season (Fox)
"Training Day" — CBS, one season
play
"Training Day" — CBS, one season (Michael Yarish/CBS)
"Girlboss" — Netflix, one season
play
"Girlboss" — Netflix, one season (Karen Ballard/netflix)
"Sweet/Vicious" — MTV, one season
play
"Sweet/Vicious" — MTV, one season (MTV)
"Emerald City" — NBC, one season
play
"Emerald City" — NBC, one season (Rico Torres/NBC)
"No Tomorrow" — The CW, one season
play
"No Tomorrow" — The CW, one season (Eddy Chen/The CW)
"Downward Dog" — ABC, one season
play
"Downward Dog" — ABC, one season (ABC)
"24: Legacy" — Fox, one season
play
"24: Legacy" — Fox, one season (Guy D'Alema/FOX)
"Eyewitness" — USA, one season
play
"Eyewitness" — USA, one season (USA Network)
"Scream Queens" — Fox, two seasons
play
"Scream Queens" — Fox, two seasons (Michael Becker / FOX)
"Rosewood" — Fox, two seasons
play
"Rosewood" — Fox, two seasons (Adam Taylor/FOX)
"The Knick" — Cinemax, two seasons
play
"The Knick" — Cinemax, two seasons (Paul Schiraldi/HBO)
"Vice Principals" — HBO, two seasons
play
"Vice Principals" — HBO, two seasons (HBO)
"Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" — CBS, two seasons
play
"Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" — CBS, two seasons (Trae Patton/CBS)
"Sense8" — Netflix, two seasons
play
"Sense8" — Netflix, two seasons (Netflix)
"Secrets & Lies" — ABC, two seasons
play
"Secrets & Lies" — ABC, two seasons (ABC/Richard Cartwright)
"Dr. Ken" — ABC, two seasons
play
"Dr. Ken" — ABC, two seasons (ABC)
"Haters Back Off" — Netflix, two seasons
play
"Haters Back Off" — Netflix, two seasons (Netflix)
"Chelsea" — Netflix, two seasons
play
"Chelsea" — Netflix, two seasons (Netflix)
"The Real O’Neals" — ABC, two seasons
play
"The Real O’Neals" — ABC, two seasons (ABC/Kevin Foley)
"The Catch" — ABC, two seasons
play
"The Catch" — ABC, two seasons (ABC)
"Bloodline" — Netflix, three seasons
play
"Bloodline" — Netflix, three seasons (Netflix)
"Love" — Netflix, three seasons
play
"Love" — Netflix, three seasons (Netflix)
"Man Seeking Woman" — FXX, three seasons
play
"Man Seeking Woman" — FXX, three seasons (Michael Gibson/FXX)
"Playing House" — USA, three seasons
play
"Playing House" — USA, three seasons (USA)
"The Carmichael Show" — NBC, three seasons
play
"The Carmichael Show" — NBC, three seasons (Chris Haston/NBC)
"The Odd Couple" — CBS, three seasons
play
"The Odd Couple" — CBS, three seasons (CBS)
"Zoo" — CBS, three seasons
play
"Zoo" — CBS, three seasons (Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/CBS)
"The Leftovers" — HBO, three seasons
play
"The Leftovers" — HBO, three seasons (HBO)
"Odd Mom Out" — Bravo, three seasons
play
"Odd Mom Out" — Bravo, three seasons (Nicole Rivelli/Bravo)
"Girl Meets World" — Disney Channel, three seasons
play
"Girl Meets World" — Disney Channel, three seasons (Disney Channel)
"Red Oaks" — Amazon, three seasons
play
"Red Oaks" — Amazon, three seasons (Amazon)
"American Crime" — ABC, three seasons
play
"American Crime" — ABC, three seasons (ABC)
"Difficult People" — Hulu, three seasons
play
"Difficult People" — Hulu, three seasons (Hulu)
"Reign" — The CW, four seasons
play
"Reign" — The CW, four seasons (Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW)
"Sleepy Hollow" — Fox, four seasons
play
"Sleepy Hollow" — Fox, four seasons (Tina Rowden/FOX)
"Black Sails" — Starz, four seasons
play
"Black Sails" — Starz, four seasons (Sony Pictures Television / Starz)
"@midnight" — Comedy Central, four seasons
play
"@midnight" — Comedy Central, four seasons (Comedy Central)
"Being Mary Jane" — BET, four seasons
play
"Being Mary Jane" — BET, four seasons (BET)
A two-hour movie, set to air in 2018, will end the series.
"12 Monkeys" — Syfy, four seasons
play
"12 Monkeys" — Syfy, four seasons (SyFy)
The fourth and final season will air in 2018.
"Masters of Sex" — Showtime, four seasons
play
"Masters of Sex" — Showtime, four seasons ("Masters of Sex" on Showtime)
"Halt and Catch Fire" — AMC, four seasons
play
"Halt and Catch Fire" — AMC, four seasons (AMC)
"Bates Motel" — A&E, five seasons
play
"Bates Motel" — A&E, five seasons (A&E)
"You're the Worst" — FXX, five seasons
play
Chris Greere (Byron Cohen/FX)
Its fifth season, which will most likely air in 2018, will be its last.
"Orphan Black" — BBC America, five seasons
play
"Orphan Black" — BBC America, five seasons (BBC America)
"2 Broke Girls" — CBS, six seasons
play
"2 Broke Girls" — CBS, six seasons (Darren Michaels/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)
"Girls" — HBO, six seasons
play
"Girls" — HBO, six seasons (HBO)
"Grimm" — NBC, six seasons
play
"Grimm" — NBC, six seasons (Scott Green/NBC)
"Last Man Standing" — ABC, six seasons
play
"Last Man Standing" — ABC, six seasons (ABC)
"Teen Wolf" — MTV, six seasons
play
"Teen Wolf" — MTV, six seasons (MTV)
"Baby Daddy" — Freeform, six seasons
play
"Baby Daddy" — Freeform, six seasons (Freeform)
"House of Cards" — Netflix, six seasons
play
"House of Cards" — Netflix, six seasons (Netflix)
Its upcoming sixth season, which has been delayed because of rewrites around the departure of Kevin Spacey, will be its last.
"The Mindy Project" — Hulu, six seasons
play
"The Mindy Project" — Hulu, six seasons (Hulu)
"Scandal" — ABC, seven seasons
play
"Scandal" — ABC, seven seasons (ABC)
Its seventh season, now airing, will be its last.
"New Girl" — Fox, seven seasons
play
"New Girl" — Fox, seven seasons (FOX/"New Girl")
Its seventh season, set to air in 2018, will be its last.
"Workaholics" — Comedy Central, seven seasons
play
"Workaholics" — Comedy Central, seven seasons (Adam Newacheck/Comedy Central)
"Pretty Little Liars" — Freeform, seven seasons
play
"Pretty Little Liars" — Freeform, seven seasons (Freeform)
"Veep" — HBO, seven seasons
play
"Veep" — HBO, seven seasons (HBO)
Its upcoming seventh season will be its last.
"The Vampire Diaries" — The CW, eight seasons
play
"The Vampire Diaries" — The CW, eight seasons (Annette Brown/The CW)
"The Middle" — ABC, nine seasons
play
"The Middle" — ABC, nine seasons (ABC)
The ninth season, currently airing, is its last season.
"Adventure Time" — Cartoon Network, 10 seasons
play
"Adventure Time" — Cartoon Network, 10 seasons (Cartoon Network)
Final episodes will air in 2018.
"Bones" — Fox, 12 seasons
play
"Bones" — Fox, 12 seasons (Patrick McElhenney/FOX)